NC dismisses aiding and abetting DWI charge against former Duke star Paolo Banchero

Pilot in North Carolina mysteriously dies after exiting plane and falling 3,500 feet, authorities say
A co-pilot died after exiting a plane that later made an emergency landing in North Carolina, authorities said. Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, a twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed in a grassy area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to USA TODAY. The pilot made an emergency landing after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear.
KY natives Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
Country music stars from Kentucky are looking to do their part to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lexington native Chris Stapleton is raising money for the victims and has set up a link where people can donate. Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund will send money raised to the Kentucky Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis Fund to support flood victims.
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old employee fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South...
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings, but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
'Get out of here!': Connecticut man films moment he discovers bear in his kitchen
A Connecticut man came home to a wild scare over the weekend, discovering a bear in his kitchen, which returned once again the next day even though he had shooed the animal away. Bill Priest was working outside his West Hartford home Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when he went inside...
2 Make-A-Wish cyclists killed, 3 severely injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver, officials say
Two cyclists were killed and three others were badly injured after being struck Saturday in Michigan by a driver who was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, officials said. The fatal collision occurred after 11 a.m. in Ionia County when an SUV “crossed the center line into...
