ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

NC dismisses aiding and abetting DWI charge against former Duke star Paolo Banchero

By Steve Wiseman
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Pilot in North Carolina mysteriously dies after exiting plane and falling 3,500 feet, authorities say

A co-pilot died after exiting a plane that later made an emergency landing in North Carolina, authorities said. Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, a twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed in a grassy area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to USA TODAY. The pilot made an emergency landing after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear.
RALEIGH, NC
AOL Corp

KY natives Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping flood victims in Eastern Kentucky

Country music stars from Kentucky are looking to do their part to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lexington native Chris Stapleton is raising money for the victims and has set up a link where people can donate. Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund will send money raised to the Kentucky Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis Fund to support flood victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Efland, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Star, NC
Durham, NC
Basketball
AOL Corp

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
AOL Corp

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero

Comments / 0

Community Policy