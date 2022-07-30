ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JPD investigating after man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into pole

 4 days ago
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle

A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man shot to death in robbery on First Avenue

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting on First Avenue and Prentiss Street Saturday night. Police say London Lyols, 23, was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown Black male meeting him at the location. Lyols girlfriend Myeisha Johnson was in the vehicle along...
JACKSON, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Florence, MS
City
Florence, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021

A Vicksburg man was arrested following a July 31 disturbance at the North Parking Garage. As the officers were identifying the persons involved in the 2:13 a.m. disturbance, Christopher Williams, 23, was found in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol that was reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2021. He...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for a business burglary in Jackson. Jackson Police Department says the suspect broke into Fondren Fuel on Sunday morning. If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police investigating after body found in grass near interstate

Jackson police are investigating a death pending after a man was found dead in grass near an interstate. Police say Leo Stewart, 39, was found Sunday afternoon unresponsive in the grass near I-20 east and Highway 18. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to police. This is a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 teens killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man on bond after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone

A Vicksburg man was taken into custody by Warren County Authorities last Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Tavon Tiey Carson, 26, of Vicksburg, was stopped by Sheriffs Detective Jeff Meritt just after 3:30 p.m. on Letitia Street, inside the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
News Channel 25

Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee

PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
PEARL, MS
fox40jackson.com

Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand....
JACKSON, MS

