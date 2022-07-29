Waynesboro Police are reminding you that by the end of the week, an amended Noise Ordinance will become effective. In July, Waynesboro City Council adopted an amended version of the City Code regarding unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet. In addition, the new code adds noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO