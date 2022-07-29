wsvaonline.com
wsvaonline.com
Details released on August County motorcycle death
State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro noise ordinance goes into effect
Waynesboro Police are reminding you that by the end of the week, an amended Noise Ordinance will become effective. In July, Waynesboro City Council adopted an amended version of the City Code regarding unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet. In addition, the new code adds noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet.
WHSV
Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Allergy report for August 2, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: August 2, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
Augusta Free Press
Orange man dead in one-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday at 1 a.m. along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd). A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a tractor accident that occurred on Friday. According to a release, deputies responded to an incident on Sleepy Hollow Trail around 6:40 p.m. Friday along with crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department, and the River Heads Fire Department.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen once again reported missing
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
Police: Man attempts arson, fires multiple arrows at police while barricaded in shed in Albemarle
A suspect is in custody after an attempted arson incident and a stand-off with police involving a compound bow, the Albemarle County Police Department said.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
Virginia is a state abundant with sandwich options. From comfort food favorites like grilled cheeses to the infamous Virginia ham sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Commonwealth.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
wsvaonline.com
Free lunch plan announced for Shenandoah County schools
Shenandoah County Public Schools have announced they will be able to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student during the 2022-23 school year thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision program. All schools in the division will be participating and enrolled students will be provided one meal for breakfast and...
State Police conducting homicide investigation in connection to Louisa woman found dead in Mineral
State Police said officers responded to the 300 block of W. 8th Street in the Town of Mineral for a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Sunday. An investigation led officers to find the body of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley in an outbuilding on the property.
NBC12
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County. Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home. At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating attempted arson incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is facing multiple charges associated with a brush fire that occurred Sunday night. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire and attempted arson around 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
hburgcitizen.com
Curious about those new poles popping up? They’re key components of a new technology coming to town
A few of these slender poles with larger cylinders on top have popped up across Harrisonburg so far this year. One is at the corner of High and West Market streets. Another is at the intersection of Maryland Avenue, Port Republic Road and Main Street. And a third is on East Market Street.
Police asking for help finding missing Waynesboro teen
Anyone with information related to Charleigh's whereabouts is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County man dies from injuries in accident involving farm tractor
An Augusta County man died on Friday evening after his farm tractor rolled over onto him. Warren McKenzie, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:41 p.m. accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail. Mechanical failure is being noted as a contributing factor in the accident, Augusta County Sheriff Donald...
