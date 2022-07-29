ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grottoes, VA

wsvaonline.com

Details released on August County motorcycle death

State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro noise ordinance goes into effect

Waynesboro Police are reminding you that by the end of the week, an amended Noise Ordinance will become effective. In July, Waynesboro City Council adopted an amended version of the City Code regarding unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet. In addition, the new code adds noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Crews investigating Stanley house fire Monday, home a total loss

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 6:56 a.m. Monday morning. The house was located at 427 Al Good Drive in Stanley and is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, who was scheduled to move in Monday. Contractors had been remodeling the house for the past several weeks.
STANLEY, VA
wsvaonline.com

WSVA Allergy report for August 2, 2022

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: August 2, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Grottoes, VA
Grottoes, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Orange man dead in one-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday at 1 a.m. along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd). A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the...
ORANGE, VA
cbs19news

Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a tractor accident that occurred on Friday. According to a release, deputies responded to an incident on Sleepy Hollow Trail around 6:40 p.m. Friday along with crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department, and the River Heads Fire Department.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro teen once again reported missing

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Charleigh Paluszak was last seen in Waynesboro on July 19th. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and a silver necklace. If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Free lunch plan announced for Shenandoah County schools

Shenandoah County Public Schools have announced they will be able to offer free breakfast and lunch to every student during the 2022-23 school year thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision program. All schools in the division will be participating and enrolled students will be provided one meal for breakfast and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County. Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home. At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

ACPD investigating attempted arson incident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is facing multiple charges associated with a brush fire that occurred Sunday night. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire and attempted arson around 10:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minor Drive.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

