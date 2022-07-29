ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Things to Know Before Buying a House in a Wildfire-Prone Region

CBS News

Explosive wildfire near Yosemite grows, forcing thousands of evacuations: "It's absolutely terrifying"

A fierce California wildfire expanded Monday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat over the weekend. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Space View Shows Explosive Growth of Massive California Wildfire

It's another devastating year for wildfires in the West. The McKinney Fire in Northern California is now the largest of the year so far for the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-West satellite caught sight of the fire's startling growth over the weekend. NOAA shared a time lapse...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

53 large wildfires burn across the U.S. amid heat wave threat

Large wildfires ignited in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas on Sunday, bringing the total number burning across the U.S. to 53, according to firefighting agency data. The big picture: A report from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Sunday indicates the worst may be yet to come, with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies

Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size

A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
