8 Things to Know Before Buying a House in a Wildfire-Prone Region

Explosive wildfire near Yosemite grows, forcing thousands of evacuations: "It's absolutely terrifying"
A fierce California wildfire expanded Monday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat over the weekend. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
CNET
Space View Shows Explosive Growth of Massive California Wildfire
It's another devastating year for wildfires in the West. The McKinney Fire in Northern California is now the largest of the year so far for the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-West satellite caught sight of the fire's startling growth over the weekend. NOAA shared a time lapse...
53 large wildfires burn across the U.S. amid heat wave threat
Large wildfires ignited in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas on Sunday, bringing the total number burning across the U.S. to 53, according to firefighting agency data. The big picture: A report from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Sunday indicates the worst may be yet to come, with the...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
Northern California forest fire forces evacuations as heat breaks all-time records
The McKinney fire broke out Friday afternoon and grew to about 300 acres in hours, according to Klamath National Forest officials.
'Save the life of the river': House passes bills on Colorado River drought, wildfires
The drought bill would provide $500 million to help ease the risks of drought on the Colorado River. The wildfire measure addresses recovery efforts.
Firefighters tackle California wildfire as heat grips parts of US
Firefighters were battling California's largest wildfire of the summer on Monday, a blaze near famed Yosemite National Park that has forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said. The Oak Fire has forced the evacuation of around 3,000 people so far, officials said.
Tripped up: Newsom's Montana vacation latest in string of travel controversies
Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) out-of-state travels are drawing waves of negative headlines — and not for the first time. Newsom is currently on vacation with his family in Montana, which is blacklisted by the state of California over what the latter deems discriminatory laws against LGBT individuals. Last year, California banned state-funded travel to Montana after its Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, announced that transgender female students cannot compete in girls sports.
Smithonian
A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park
A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
