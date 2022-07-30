ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

City of Jackson, Health Department clarify water conservation advisory

 4 days ago
WLBT

‘We object’: Jackson mayor decries citywide boil water notice issued by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he objects to the latest boil water notice affecting all surface water connections in the capital city. The mayor held a press conference Monday to discuss the city’s ongoing water crisis, which comes just days after the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson Friday.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor objects to latest citywide boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he objects to the latest citywide boil water advisory that was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The notice was issued on Friday due to high turbidity levels, which is cloudiness in the water. The mayor said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors Tuesday afternoon and evening at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson residents, businesses frustrated by another boil-water notice

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are coping, once again, with aboil water alert. "We just had a notice, I guess about a couple of weeks ago, a month ago, something like that. Now we are under another boil water. So, yeah, it's just a struggle every time that it happens," said Jackson resident Leroy Dee.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County leaders discuss future of detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors are focusing on what’s next for the Hinds County Detention Center. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves ruled the county must appoint a receiver to manage the jail. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and attorneys met with supervisors during a closed session on […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County supervisors disagree on White Oak Creek project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $2 million allocated from the state will no longer be used to fix an erosion problem in northeast Jackson. The decision was made during a Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, which caused some fireworks among the supervisors. The disagreement is on how and where the $2 […]
WJTV 12

Byram leaders, neighbors frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues.   Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot […]
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended

JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since residents in the city of Jackson had to boil their water. Now, they have to go through the same precautionary measures again. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued another notice for all surface water connections in the metro. This...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding

CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
breezynews.com

Sign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds

Entergy customers in Mississippi, including those in Attala and Leake counties, can now sign up to get an $80 refund check. The money is the result of a settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission which ordered the company to offer customers a choice between a check or a credit on their bills. Those who want a check have until August 17 to go to Entergy’s website and sign up using their myEntergy account. Those who are happy getting a credit don’t have to do anything. It’ll automatically show up on their September bill.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC expert explains rare bacterium found on Mississippi coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bacterium that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease was found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast recently. Health experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Burkholderia pseudomallei, the uncommon organism that causes the disease melioidosis, cannot be killed and is here to stay. In order to become infected […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson under state-imposed boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a citywide boil water alert for Jackson on Friday. Water samples collected on Thursday showed turbidity levels of 1.0 to 2.5 turbidity units. This is above the standard of 0.30 turbidity units. Due to these high levels of turbidity,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water alert issued for all Jackson surface water connections

UPDATE: 07/30/2022 2:15 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water and Sewer Division has issued its own boil water notice due to high turbidity levels. The notice affects all Jackson surface water connections and parts of Byram and Hinds County. Bottled water will be available at all Jackson fire stations starting on […]
WJTV 12

Jackson’s business owners attend resource event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working to invest in local entrepreneurs by hosting a networking and resource event for local business owners. The Office of Economic Development hosted a screening of the film “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” followed by a panel discussion at the Alamo Theatre in the Historic […]

