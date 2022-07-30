City of Jackson, Health Department clarify water conservation advisory

www.mississippicir.org
‘We object’: Jackson mayor decries citywide boil water notice issued by MSDH
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he objects to the latest boil water notice affecting all surface water connections in the capital city. The mayor held a press conference Monday to discuss the city’s ongoing water crisis, which comes just days after the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice for all surface water connections in Jackson Friday.
Jackson mayor objects to latest citywide boil water alert
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he objects to the latest citywide boil water advisory that was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The notice was issued on Friday due to high turbidity levels, which is cloudiness in the water. The mayor said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors Tuesday afternoon and evening at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case […]
Jackson residents, businesses frustrated by another boil-water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are coping, once again, with aboil water alert. "We just had a notice, I guess about a couple of weeks ago, a month ago, something like that. Now we are under another boil water. So, yeah, it's just a struggle every time that it happens," said Jackson resident Leroy Dee.
Hinds County leaders discuss future of detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors are focusing on what’s next for the Hinds County Detention Center. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves ruled the county must appoint a receiver to manage the jail. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and attorneys met with supervisors during a closed session on […]
Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand....
Hinds County supervisors disagree on White Oak Creek project
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $2 million allocated from the state will no longer be used to fix an erosion problem in northeast Jackson. The decision was made during a Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, which caused some fireworks among the supervisors. The disagreement is on how and where the $2 […]
Byram leaders, neighbors frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues. Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot […]
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since residents in the city of Jackson had to boil their water. Now, they have to go through the same precautionary measures again. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued another notice for all surface water connections in the metro. This...
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
Sign Up Begins for $80 Entergy Refunds
Entergy customers in Mississippi, including those in Attala and Leake counties, can now sign up to get an $80 refund check. The money is the result of a settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission which ordered the company to offer customers a choice between a check or a credit on their bills. Those who want a check have until August 17 to go to Entergy’s website and sign up using their myEntergy account. Those who are happy getting a credit don’t have to do anything. It’ll automatically show up on their September bill.
UMMC expert explains rare bacterium found on Mississippi coast
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bacterium that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease was found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast recently. Health experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Burkholderia pseudomallei, the uncommon organism that causes the disease melioidosis, cannot be killed and is here to stay. In order to become infected […]
State issues boil water notice for everyone in Mississippi’s largest city
The state of Mississippi has issued a boil water notice for all surface water connections in the City of Jackson. Approximately 43,000 connections are under the boil water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health because of “high turbidity levels.”. MSDH said that high turbidity has no...
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state. MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter. Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding...
City of Jackson under state-imposed boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a citywide boil water alert for Jackson on Friday. Water samples collected on Thursday showed turbidity levels of 1.0 to 2.5 turbidity units. This is above the standard of 0.30 turbidity units. Due to these high levels of turbidity,...
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
Boil water alert issued for all Jackson surface water connections
UPDATE: 07/30/2022 2:15 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water and Sewer Division has issued its own boil water notice due to high turbidity levels. The notice affects all Jackson surface water connections and parts of Byram and Hinds County. Bottled water will be available at all Jackson fire stations starting on […]
Jackson’s business owners attend resource event
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working to invest in local entrepreneurs by hosting a networking and resource event for local business owners. The Office of Economic Development hosted a screening of the film “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” followed by a panel discussion at the Alamo Theatre in the Historic […]
