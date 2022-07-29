Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Woman for Inappropriate Relationship with Minor

fosterfollynews.net
Related
WJHG-TV
Bay County man jumps in creek to avoid arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man was arrested on multiple charges after forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on August 1st. According to Bay County Sheriff’s officials, two children and a babysitter were in the home off Cato Road when Cody Jules Famularo, 34, forced his way in.
WJHG-TV
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waltonso.org
FLHSMV FLOW BUS VISITS WALTON COUNTY JAIL; MORE THAN 40 INMATES RECEIVE ID CARDS
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Inmates incarcerated at the Walton County Jail were given a special opportunity Monday. The Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) bus visited the Walton County Jail, pulling into the facility to provide qualified inmates with the chance to renew their license or get an ID card. The...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
waltonso.org
UPDATE ON SENTENCES FOR THOSE ARRESTED DURING OPERATION MR. CLEAN
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— The following list is an update of sentences from Operation Mr. Clean. The multi-agency effort came to fruition in November of 2020 resulting in the indictment of 15 people on federal drug-trafficking charges and an additional 29 people facing state drug-trafficking charges. After public inquiries, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
WEAR
Report: Woman escapes Pensacola kidnapper at Walton County gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man kidnapped a female at gunpoint, but she was able to escape to safety at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to an arrest report. Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 31, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident happened on July 9. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
HCSO holds news conference regarding double homicide
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about a double homicide that happened over the weekend. Officials said it is still an active investigation.
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
wdhn.com
Florida woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple; murder victim’s sister speaks out
(WDHN) — Tkisha Terry has been extremely worried for the past two weeks for her younger sister Shauna to return home. She received gut-wrenching news Saturday morning that sadly that won’t happen. “This is a very horrific troubled passing it’s just unbelievable we can’t believe it,” Terry said....
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
Dothan Police launch joint investigation into possible double murder
Dothan Police Department alongside Holmes County Florida Sheriff’s Office believe they have recovered the bodies of two missing Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell. According to Dothan Police, authorities say Terry and Bell were last located July 8 leaving a motel on Montgomery Highway in Dothan late that...
Comments / 2