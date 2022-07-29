ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

Media Round-Up: CAIR-Chicago to Address Police Brutality of 17-Year-Old Bridgeview Teen

 4 days ago
Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
CHICAGO, IL
PRESS RELEASE: CAIR-Chicago, Abdallah Law File Complaint Against Oak Lawn PD on Behalf of Bridgeview Minor

(CHICAGO, IL, 8/1/2022) Today, CAIR-Chicago, the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, along with Abdallah Law, have filed a 7-count Complaint against three officers of the Oak Lawn Police Department (OLPD), Chief of Police Daniel Vittorio, and the Village of Oak Lawn in response to the excessive force used in the arrest of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah on July 27th, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
Why was teen carrying loaded gun?

Last week, Perri Small, a friend and WVON-AM radio host, Facebooked me, asking what I thought of news reports of an Arab teenager who was beaten by Oak Lawn police?. She noted, sarcastically, I “have no compassion for Black boys.”. I had just heard of the incident, which took...
OAK LAWN, IL
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure

On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
MORRIS, IL
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Man charged with deadly shooting of family member in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with the shooting death of a relative in Chicago Lawn. Lawrence Daniels, 20, is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter to a family member. He was charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Shaniya Daniels, 15, in the 2400...
CHICAGO, IL

