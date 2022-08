San José’s community forest is a vital component of the City’s assets and infrastructure. A community forest provides many environmental services to the City, which are correlated with mental and physical health, and economic benefits. In addition to the environmental services, trees provide mental and emotional health benefits. Simply being able to see trees, parks, and gardens while in a city has been scientifically linked to reduced mental and physical stress, better student performance in school, and better attention to tasks while at work. Additionally, tree-lined streets are more walkable, contribute to more active and healthy lifestyles, and can reduce both the number of traffic collisions and severity of injury for car and pedestrian or cyclist crashes. In addition, well-managed vegetation in neighborhoods may reduce both personal and property crime.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO