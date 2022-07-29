Victim paralyzed after drive-by shooting, two men arrested

jackfmfargo.com
jackfmfargo.com
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. – A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minn. died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wis.,...
Southern Minnesota News
Victim hospitalized, supect arrested following knife assault in St. James
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A suspect is behind bars and a victim was hospitalized following an assault with a knife in St. James early Tuesday morning. St. James police and Watonwan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. Responding...
Impaired Driver Nearly Collides with Owatonna Police Officer
An Owatonna police officer was forced to take evasive action when a vehicle pulled out in front of her while on a routine patrol recently. The Just the Facts newsletter from the Owatonna Police Department (OPD) states, "The sergeant had to apply the brakes aggressively to avoid a collision due to the suspect vehicle failing to yield the right of way."
KIMT
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota teenager stabbed to death while tubing down river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
myklgr.com
Four injured in Watonwan County rollover Monday morning
Four people were injured when a pickup overturned in Watonwan County Monday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:47 a.m. on Aug. 1, Tokala Timothy Decory, age 17, of Mounds View, was driving a 2013 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 60. Near the intersection with 620th Ave., the pickup went off the road and rolled onto its side.
redlakenationnews.com
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
KAAL-TV
Multiple acts of vandalism, theft at Fairgrounds area of Garden City
(ABC 6 News) - Sunday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office was called to the Fairgrounds area of Garden City for multiple acts of vandalism and theft that occurred overnight. According to the Sheriff's office, unknown individuals stole t-shirts and other small items from vendor booths at the fair...
KEYC
Blue Earth County officials search for Garden City vandals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City. Authorities were called to the fairgrounds area Sunday, after reports of vandalism and theft over the weekend. Unknown individuals stole T-shirts and other small items from vendor booths that were closed...
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
KIMT
Man arrested for pulling out a handgun during an argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument that led to a gun being drawn has landed a man in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Umon Moore, 25 of Waltham, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. The Rochester Police Department...
KCCI.com
Two killed in head-on crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway in Worth County after an adult and a young boy were killed in a crash. The crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 north of Kensett. The state patrol says a vehicle crossed the center line and hit...
