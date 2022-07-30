Road Hog Willy's Bar-B-Q: Slow cooked overnight, ready for the lunch crowd

mountvernonnews.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Deep-fried and delicious: Matt & Monica chow down on new food at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s simply not the Ohio State Fair without sampling some of the new Fair foods. This year, there are more than two dozen new options for fairgoers, ranging from sweet and savory to deep-fried and delicious. Among the new options are selections from a new vendor, Cookie Dough Monsters. The restaurant […]
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
The Best Ohio Campgrounds for a Secluded Getaway
By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
Knox County Park District to hold 3 events this weekend
Knox County Park District Intern Macy Helser will lead a "critter collecting" workshop to discover what lives in the Kokosing River. The event is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Kokosing Gap Canoe Access, 17812 Lower Gambier Road, Mount Vernon. Come explore the Kokosing Scenic River and...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Support steel installation begins at Mount Vernon’s parking garage
MOUNT VERNON – The steel support beams Mount Vernon had galvanized have been delivered to the Municipal Parking Garage, and installation has begun to shore up the structure. “All the galvanized steel is in there. And so we're making a lot of progress there,” Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News.
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio to celebrate her Imagination Library program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week. The country music legend will be in Ohio as part of her Imagination Library program. The program has its own branch in Ohio, which was founded with the help of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and quickly became a statewide program.
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Fran DeWine to Welcome Dolly Parton to Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Next Tuesday, August 9, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will welcome Dolly Parton to Columbus to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation is hosting this luncheon to raise financial...
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Three great burger places in Ohio
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose to have a burger or a pizza. And while there are plenty of amazing pizza places in Ohio, today we are going to focus on burger places. I have put together a list of three great burger places that you definitely need to visit if you want to enjoy a nice burger.
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
