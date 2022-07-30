Road Hog Willy's Bar-B-Q: Slow cooked overnight, ready for the lunch crowd

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO