Karen Myers
Karen (Noll) Myers, 73, Kendallville, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Kendallville. She was born March 1, 1949. She married Brad Myers on May 26, 1968; he preceded her in death. Karen is survived by two sons, Brian (Les Russell) Myers and Timothy (Terri) Myers; a daughter,...
Richard ‘Dick’ Fought
Richard E. “Dick” Fought, 85, Ligonier, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. He was born Feb. 18, 1937. He married Gloria Patton on July 17, 1960; she survives. He is also survived by children, Jed (Kathleen) Fought, Rome City, James (Shauna) Fought, Ligonier, Terri (Gregg) Cunningham, Ligonier, Randall (Kelly) Fought, Rome City and Jennifer (Gene) Miller, Goshen; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Frank (Judy) Fought, Fishers.
Paula Forkner
Paula Marie (Piechowicz) Forkner, 58, South Bend, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in South Bend. Paula was born Nov. 5, 1963. She married James Forker; he preceded her in death. Paula is survived by her father, Jack Piechowicz; her children, Randy (Jessica) Zawacki, South Bend and Angel...
Gregory ‘Greg’ Grossman
Gregory Dean “Greg” Grossman, 38, Argos, died at 6:28 p.m. July 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born July 25, 1984. Greg is survived by his mother, Patricia Grossman, Argos; his father, Ronald (Lori) Grossman, Rochester; son, Kolyn; daughter, Emmalie; sister, Crystal Grossman, Akron; brother, Kyle (McKenna) Grossman, Akron; maternal grandparents, Don and Sharron Walls, Argos; and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Grossman, Argos.
William ‘Bill’ Winters
William Thomas “Bill” Winters, 95, Columbia City, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 25, 1927. He married Dolores Currie on Aug. 23, 1947; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, David (Nancy) Winters; daughters, Sharon (Tom) Brockhaus and...
Patsy Singrey
Patsy Ann (Snyder) Singrey, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:08 a.m. Aug. 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born Sep. 20, 1946. She married Ronald Lee Singrey on Sep. 24, 1967; he preceded her in death. Patsy is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Chris) Melvin, Sheridan and Darla (Danny) Hinen,...
Charles Lewallen — UPDATED
Charles W. “Chuck” Lewallen, 87, Syracuse, died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born May 29, 1935, in New Paris, to Walter G. and Vivian M. (Kammerdiener) Lewallen. He was a lifetime New Paris / Syracuse area resident...
Zachary ‘Zach’ Rautenkranz
Zachary E. Rautenkranz, 36, Silver Lake, formerly of Claypool, died Thursday, July 28, 2022. Zach was born July 16, 1986, in Warsaw, the son of Ronald J. Rautenkranz and (the late) Jackie L. (Bradley) Rautenkranz. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’05 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. spending the next 10 years proudly serving his country. On May 2, 2012, while stationed in New York, Zach married Morgan (Ousley) Rautenkranz.
Rhoda Martin
Rhoda (Martin) Martin, 87, New Paris, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home. She was born April 3, 1935. She married Leonard B. Martin on Oct. 9, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Keith (Mary Ann) Martin, Sauk Centre, Minn., Marcia (Wayne) Eberly,...
Betty Yerkes — UPDATED
Betty Jean Yerkes, 81, Warsaw, died at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Whitley County, to Barbara Madaline (Walters) King and Robert Riley King. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School and then spent the rest of her life as a resident of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. She worked for many years at Heckman Bindery, North Manchester, as a computer formatter, and later she worked for a few years at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Betty was an avid reader and was content reading for hours. She will be dearly missed.
Betty Taylor
Betty Ann Taylor, 71, Kimmell, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 21, 1951. She married Danie Taylor on April 1, 2006; he survives. She is also survived by a son, Andrew Wright, Syracuse; a daughter, Chrissy (Rob Kamin) Swihart, St. Clair...
Josophine Koontz
Josophine Koontz, 79, North Manchester, formerly of Sidney, died July 30, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 7, 1943. She married Kenneth Milton “Kenny” Koontz on Feb. 18, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Forrester (Debra) Asher,...
Vivian Reinhold
Vivian Marie (Loehmer) Reinhold, 78, Kewanna, died at 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Pulaski Healthcare, Winamac. She was born Nov. 29, 1943. She married David Reinhold; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Anthony James Owen, Indianapolis; brothers, Ralph (Ethel) Loehmer, Monterey, Raymond Loehmer, Portage, Daniel...
Carol Mettert
Carol (Lamley) Mettert, 86, Churubusco, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. She was born Sep. 19, 1935. She married Raymond Mettert on June 12, 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven R. (Karla) Mettert; a daughter, Sandra (Bradley) Scare; two...
Linda Fleck
Linda M. Fleck, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home. She was born May 8, 1947. She married Dale E. Fleck on June 10, 1967; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Fish, Rochester and Jennifer Fleck, Pierceton; her...
Colleen Kreager
Colleen June (Jones) Kreager, 89, Cromwell, died July 31, 2022. She was born July 18, 1933. She married George Kreager on June 22, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving daughters, Sue (Bill) Garvey, Sebring, Fla., Nancy (Don) Feltner, Hazard, Ky., Jan Smith, Cromwell and Kimberly (Morris “Bub”) Durham, Ligonier; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene Cornett, Sweetser.
Thomas Grzesiak
Thomas Allen Grzesiak, 73, Lakeville, died at 4:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Plymouth. Tom was born Oct. 17, 1948. He is survived by his step-brother, Gene (Ruby) Culp, San Antonio, Texas; brother, Brian Grzesiak, Florida; and sister, Anita (Paul) Simons, Houston, Texas. Palmer Funeral...
Mary Trueblood — UPDATED
Mary Louise Trueblood, 73, Warsaw, died at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 10, 1948. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Tristen Lortie) Trueblood, Warsaw. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roland ‘Felix’ Espinoza — UPDATED
Roland J. “Felix” Espinoza, 70, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home. Felix was born June 26, 1952, in Nassawadox, Va. the son of (the late) Roberto and Susana (Reyna) Espinoza Sr. He was united in marriage to Dixie Lee (Creakbaum) Espinoza on Nov. 21, 1981, in Warsaw.
Clifford Bitting
Clifford J. Bitting, 81, Albion, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born Sep. 29, 1940. He married Charla Sherman on Oct. 27, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Kelly (Matt) Elias, Albion; two sons, Brandon (Jane) Bitting, Albion and Michael (Angie) Geradot, Columbia City; two sisters, Mary Castle, Erie, Penn. and Barbara Lockett, Wichita, Kan.; five grandsons; two granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.
