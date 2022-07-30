Teachers and students get by with a little help from our friends

Growing up in the South Side of Chicago, Jamar Jackson is familiar with gun violence, so writing a poem about it felt natural. “Usually, you’ll be safe unless you dip your nose somewhere in someone’s business where you shouldn’t,” he said. “Whenever I’m walking to the bus stop to go downtown to work and school and I’m just walking to the bus stop, I have to be careful of my surroundings because I don’t know what can happen, and there’s people that I’ve known and gone to school with and they’ve been in the wrong neighborhood, and things have happened to them.”

