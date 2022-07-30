Teachers and students get by with a little help from our friends

www.chicagostarmedia.com
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Suburban school districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms
The Barrington School District is one of many districts scrambling to fill bus driver jobs before it's time for students to return to the classroom.
Volunteers hand out over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to CPS students
Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday to pack 1,250 backpacks with school supplies.
nwi.life
Gary Community School Corporation Leadership Announces Unified Brand, Defines “The Gary Way”
Today, during the kick-off of Day 2 of its Enrollment Fair, the Gary Community School Corporation hosted a press conference to unveil a unified brand and summation of roles to be embraced by students, staff, parents and stakeholders titled “The Gary Way.”. “As a school community, we made the...
CPS holds Back to School Bash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — The 2023 school year is just three weeks away and Chicago Public School staff and students are preparing with their annual series of ‘Back to School Bashes’. Faculty, staff, students and family gathered at Tarkington School of Excellence Monday where those in the community could pick up school supplies, meet with teachers and […]
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
justia.com
Q: Is my mentally ill adult daughter liable for an apt lease she signed?
My adult daughter, who is presently already under an apt lease (since Dec 2021) in her hometown in Michigan, signed a one year lease for an apartment in Chicago while on medications (still is) to treat a mental illness. She went thru a broker who keeps the first month's rent...
nypressnews.com
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth
CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
Lightfoot believes the 2 CPS teachers who organized student protests over General Iron could set troubling precedent
While saying she wasn’t trying to fire George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, Mayor Lightfoot expressed concerns about teachers urging students to do some things outside the classroom.
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
evanstonroundtable.com
At Taste of Hemenway, church serves up dishes and diversity
Hemenway United Methodist Church members served up the rich and varied flavors of faith Saturday as they celebrated their annual Taste of Hemeway event, offering different cultural dishes made by Jamaican, Belizean, American, Indian and Spanish church members to the public. Event organizer Fay Bennett is the church secretary and...
Targeted in a Hate Crime Over Kid-Friendly Drag Show, Suburban Bakery Can No Longer Host Public Events
A northwest suburban bakery that was targeted earlier this month in a hate crime after planning a family-friendly drag show was ordered to stop hosting public events because it isn’t zoned for entertainment — a move the store’s owner called a “conspiracy.”. Corrina Sac, of UpRising...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
nypressnews.com
Store displays diverse book covers for young readers
A store in Chicago is aiming to make every young reader who walks in feel included by celebrating diversity in its books. Adriana Diaz has more.
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
buzzfeednews.com
This Black Teen Deals With Gun Violence Every Day, So He Wrote A Gut-Wrenching Poem About It — And Won The Top Prize
Growing up in the South Side of Chicago, Jamar Jackson is familiar with gun violence, so writing a poem about it felt natural. “Usually, you’ll be safe unless you dip your nose somewhere in someone’s business where you shouldn’t,” he said. “Whenever I’m walking to the bus stop to go downtown to work and school and I’m just walking to the bus stop, I have to be careful of my surroundings because I don’t know what can happen, and there’s people that I’ve known and gone to school with and they’ve been in the wrong neighborhood, and things have happened to them.”
fox32chicago.com
Rolling Meadows community comes together to raise funds for mom, 5 kids killed in crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - There is an outpouring of support for a Rolling Meadows family killed in a head-on crash on I-90 near Hampshire Sunday morning. Over the weekend, their van collided with a car and burst into flames. The mom and five children inside were all killed. A mother...
NorthShore University Health to pay $10.3 million in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NorthShore University Health System has agreed to pay $10.3 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit.More than a dozen health care workers sued the Evanston-based group after they were denied religious exemptions for vaccinations.In a statement, NorthShore said the settlement reflects its new vaccine policy at Edward-Elmhurst Health.The statement in full said, "We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe. The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired."
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
wcyb.com
Mother who questioned 12-year-old daughter's gender transition loses custody battle
CHICAGO (TND) — A Chicago mother lost custody of her child because, according to her ex-husband, she failed to create a mentally and emotionally safe environment for their 12-year-old daughter who allegedly wanted to begin a gender transition. Jeannette Cooper told the Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) that, at one...
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy being used to help treat ulcerative colitis
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been around since the 1940′s when it was first used to treat scuba divers who had decompression sickness. More recently, it’s become a successful treatment to help burn victims and heal wounds. Now, doctors have found that it’s helping to ease the pain caused by a debilitating disease that impacts almost a million people.
