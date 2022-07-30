Sheriff's Sale Case # 19FR11-0340

mountvernonnews.com
ashlandsource.com
14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in July with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Adam Beck, 21, of Sullivan, was charged with failure to provide notice of change of address and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office on July 1 in connection with an incident authorities say happened from April 13 to July 1.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
richlandsource.com
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
greatlakesecho.org
Ohio man pleads guilty to illegally shooting bald eagle
An Ohio man who admitted fatally shooting a bald eagle will be banned from hunting for five years and has agreed to pay $20,000 as part of his sentence. Half the money will go to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit funder of conservation projects, as restitution. The other $10,000 is a fine.
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from July 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from June 27 to July 26. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region....
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County
An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
Family Dollar Hit With $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines for Violations at 2 Ohio Stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
cwcolumbus.com
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Park District to hold 3 events this weekend
Knox County Park District Intern Macy Helser will lead a "critter collecting" workshop to discover what lives in the Kokosing River. The event is scheduled for Aug. 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Kokosing Gap Canoe Access, 17812 Lower Gambier Road, Mount Vernon. Come explore the Kokosing Scenic River and...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the […]
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
Operation Wheels Down Part 3: Columbus police crack down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third and latest rendition of Columbus’ crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs resulted in nearly a dozen impounded vehicles and more than 30 criminal charges. The Columbus Division of Police said in a news release Monday that officers enforced Operation Wheels Down for the third time from 4 […]
