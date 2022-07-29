Downtown Toronto lags behind other North American cities in recovering from the pandemic, according to the study

canadatoday.news
Related
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
LAX unveils first automated people mover train car
The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people can travel to and from the airport.
Comments / 0