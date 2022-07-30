Climate Bill ‘Transformative’ for Auto and Energy Industries

biztoc.com
Related
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
biztoc.com
What's next for the US housing market
So far this year, the real estate market has not been going the way many prospective homebuyers had hoped. Home prices -- already at all-time highs -- have continued to climb and mortgage rates have risen much faster than expected.
Pelosi pledges solidarity with Taiwan as China holds military drills, vents anger
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" and pledged American solidarity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biztoc.com
The Great Reset at Work: The Dystopian Transformation of the Food Industry
Coercive covid-19 lockdown measures, vaccine mandates, the transition to green energy, and poorly thought out Western sanctions against Russia have all played significant roles in disrupting global food markets and supply chains. In May 2022, data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization indicated that, relative to twelve months ago, “international wheat prices have increased 56 percent,” “cereal prices are up nearly 30 percent,” and “vegetable oils are 45 percent higher.”
biztoc.com
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
biztoc.com
How much could insulating Britain save the average home?
With gas prices rising again in October, insulation has become an urgent issue. It’s two months until gas and electricity bills go up again, and five till the coldest part of the year. With some families unable to afford the cost of boiling potatoes, even people on middle incomes could struggle to pay the predicted £285 per month that a combined gas and electricity bill could cost from October. Last winter the average monthly bill was £106.*
biztoc.com
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
Right from the launch of its first product in 2020, Kenyan insurtech Lami Technologies set out to increase insurance penetration in Kenya and the rest of Africa. They began on this path by building and distributing an end-to-end digital insurance platform and API that allowed businesses in different sectors to create tailored insurance solutions for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Asian Markets Fall as US-China Tensions Rise Over Pelosi Trip
Chinese markets were among the worst hit, with Hong Kong down 2.7%, the Shanghai sliding as much as 3.2%, Shenzhen off by 3%, while the Nikkei fell 1.6%. The post Asian Markets Fall as US-China Tensions Rise Over Pelosi Trip appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Wall Street Breakfast: Avoiding A Food Crisis
Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Resumed grain shipments from Ukraine are being put to the test following a recent deal that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, carrying 26K tons of corn, departed Odesa at 9:48 am local time, becoming the first vessel to leave the port since late February. A Russian naval blockade still threatens Ukraine's commercial sea routes, while missile strikes have targeted several ports, as well as infrastructure for grain storage.Quote: "We are ready to export Ukrainian grain," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his visit to the Black Sea. "It is important for us to remain the guarantor of global food security."It's a big development for Ukraine - which has been traditionally referred to as the "Breadbasket of Europe" - as well as many developing nations that rely on its grain across Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It has also raised hopes that an international food emergency could be avoided, with prices spiraling in recent months and exacerbating an inflation crisis. Besides freeing up grain that is currently trapped in Ukraine, there is another looming challenge of how to store or export the country's upcoming summer harvest, which is expected to yield an estimated 65M tons.What's next? 16 more grain ships are awaiting departure from Odesa, but much will depend on whether the agreement can hold, or if shipping firms and insurers will risk sending vessels into the mined waters. In anticipation of the deal, prices for wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade slid about 13% over the past month, though commodities still remain at elevated levels. A bushel of wheat is now trading around $8, which is more than double the price it was five years ago and about as expensive as late 2010 when high food costs helped spark the Arab Spring. (5...
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: US will not abandon commitment to Taipei, says speaker
Tensions are high across the region as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi reached Taiwan and met president Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. “Today, our delegation... came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Ms Pelosi said during her meeting with the Taiwanese president. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese military has increased its alertness level as Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning. The foreign ministry condemned Ms...
biztoc.com
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruption
BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by Nancy Pelosi, a top American lawmaker, to the self-ruled island but has avoided disrupting one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics. They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking. Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland can’t match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province has suspended some public gatherings and dining at restaurants, closed multiple entertainment venues, and locked down some areas to cope with COVID-19 flare-ups, the city government said. read more.
BMW warns of challenging second half as Q2 earnings drop
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) warned of challenges in the second half from inflation and gas shortage fears to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, predicting a drop in deliveries for the full year but keeping its outlook of 7-9% for the automotive margin.
Maersk revises outlook on container demand growth for this year
COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) revised its outlook for 2022 global container demand growth on Wednesday, after moving fewer containers by sea in the second quarter due to worsening consumer confidence and bottlenecks at ports.
Uber sells 7.8% stake in India's Zomato for $392 million -sources
HONG KONG/NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies (UBER.N) on Wednesday sold its 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) for $392 million via a block deal on local exchanges, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
biztoc.com
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
Former German chancellor Schroeder says Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire
BERLIN/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The deal between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a possible ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Comments / 1