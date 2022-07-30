PriceLabs, which uses AI to help owners and managers of vacation homes and short-term rentals automate dynamic pricing, has raised $30M from Summit Partners

I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO