PriceLabs, which uses AI to help owners and managers of vacation homes and short-term rentals automate dynamic pricing, has raised $30M from Summit Partners

biztoc.com
Related
biztoc.com
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
biztoc.com
Amazon Partners With Major Retailers for Same-Day Delivery Initiative
Amazon may be an online shopping powerhouse, but it increasingly wants what's left of your local strip mall, too. First, the e-commerce giant...
biztoc.com
FTC slams Opendoor with $62M settlement over false advertising claims
Opendoor has agreed to pay $62 million to settle charges by the Federal Trade Commission that the company’s claims that it helps people make more money by selling their house to the company rather than listing it on the open market were deceptive. For years, the real estate technology company has touted itself as using […]
biztoc.com
Saudi Aramco Buys Valvoline's Product Business for $2.6 Billion
Here's a deal that was nailed down under slippery circumstances, which is exactly how both parties wanted it. Petroleum giant Saudi Aramco...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
Right from the launch of its first product in 2020, Kenyan insurtech Lami Technologies set out to increase insurance penetration in Kenya and the rest of Africa. They began on this path by building and distributing an end-to-end digital insurance platform and API that allowed businesses in different sectors to create tailored insurance solutions for […]
biztoc.com
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
biztoc.com
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
Once-soaring companies have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Read Full Story.
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Crypto Downturn Floods Market With Rolex and Patek Watches, Trading Platform Says
Second-hand luxury watches are in higher supply, according to a German trading platform. The supply of trophy watches, such as the Rolex Daytona or Patek Nautilus 5711A, “is now much larger,” Chrono24 said. The recent decline in the valuations of crypto assets has directly impacted pricing of luxury watches.
Comments / 0