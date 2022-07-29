One chart shows why an official recession call isn't coming …

biztoc.com
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
What's next for the US housing market
So far this year, the real estate market has not been going the way many prospective homebuyers had hoped. Home prices -- already at all-time highs -- have continued to climb and mortgage rates have risen much faster than expected.
Is Atmos Energy Corporation Worth a Glance for Dividend-Hungry Investors?
Utilities stocks may not make your fingers tingle or your feet fizzle, but the right dividend utility stock may thrill you. Let's take a look at Atmos and determine whether...
Energy bills in Great Britain ‘could hit £3,600 a year this winter’
Government’s £400 discount not enough to offset soaring bills and households may need more help, says analyst. Energy bills in Great Britain could reach more than £3,600 a year this winter, experts have warned, with soaring wholesale prices expected to continue to push household costs up until at least 2024.
Asian Markets Fall as US-China Tensions Rise Over Pelosi Trip
Chinese markets were among the worst hit, with Hong Kong down 2.7%, the Shanghai sliding as much as 3.2%, Shenzhen off by 3%, while the Nikkei fell 1.6%. The post Asian Markets Fall as US-China Tensions Rise Over Pelosi Trip appeared first on Asia Financial.
Food price increases show signs of moderating
Grocery prices are up more than 12% over the past year. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and energy costs all have something to do with it.
3 Stocks That Slashed Dividends: Dividend Cuts You Could Have Avoided
Summary U.S. GDP fell at a 0.9% annual rate, making it the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth. Recession, slower growth, and inflation fears can drive companies to slash dividends. Seeking Alpha’s Dividend Scorecard and Grading System can identify stocks at potential risk of cutting their dividends and is an excellent tool that forewarns investors of dividend hazards. This article highlights three dividend stocks whose dividends have been cut and possessed weak Dividend Safety Grades. Dividend Safety and What Dividend Cuts Mean.
Wall Street Breakfast: Avoiding A Food Crisis
Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Resumed grain shipments from Ukraine are being put to the test following a recent deal that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, carrying 26K tons of corn, departed Odesa at 9:48 am local time, becoming the first vessel to leave the port since late February. A Russian naval blockade still threatens Ukraine's commercial sea routes, while missile strikes have targeted several ports, as well as infrastructure for grain storage.Quote: "We are ready to export Ukrainian grain," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after his visit to the Black Sea. "It is important for us to remain the guarantor of global food security."It's a big development for Ukraine - which has been traditionally referred to as the "Breadbasket of Europe" - as well as many developing nations that rely on its grain across Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. It has also raised hopes that an international food emergency could be avoided, with prices spiraling in recent months and exacerbating an inflation crisis. Besides freeing up grain that is currently trapped in Ukraine, there is another looming challenge of how to store or export the country's upcoming summer harvest, which is expected to yield an estimated 65M tons.What's next? 16 more grain ships are awaiting departure from Odesa, but much will depend on whether the agreement can hold, or if shipping firms and insurers will risk sending vessels into the mined waters. In anticipation of the deal, prices for wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade slid about 13% over the past month, though commodities still remain at elevated levels. A bushel of wheat is now trading around $8, which is more than double the price it was five years ago and about as expensive as late 2010 when high food costs helped spark the Arab Spring. (5...
The Great Reset at Work: The Dystopian Transformation of the Food Industry
Coercive covid-19 lockdown measures, vaccine mandates, the transition to green energy, and poorly thought out Western sanctions against Russia have all played significant roles in disrupting global food markets and supply chains. In May 2022, data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization indicated that, relative to twelve months ago, “international wheat prices have increased 56 percent,” “cereal prices are up nearly 30 percent,” and “vegetable oils are 45 percent higher.”
How long will this take?
That depends. Will the spec change after we begin? Are we depending on supplies or inputs from other people? Will the budget change? Is this work that has been done by anyone before? Is this work that has been done by this team before? Is finishing it fast more important than doing it well or […]
How much could insulating Britain save the average home?
With gas prices rising again in October, insulation has become an urgent issue. It’s two months until gas and electricity bills go up again, and five till the coldest part of the year. With some families unable to afford the cost of boiling potatoes, even people on middle incomes could struggle to pay the predicted £285 per month that a combined gas and electricity bill could cost from October. Last winter the average monthly bill was £106.*
