Start Engine Investments

Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
Right from the launch of its first product in 2020, Kenyan insurtech Lami Technologies set out to increase insurance penetration in Kenya and the rest of Africa. They began on this path by building and distributing an end-to-end digital insurance platform and API that allowed businesses in different sectors to create tailored insurance solutions for […]
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally The Cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over including the […]
These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform
Virtual reality and augmented reality are not going anywhere. Investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. A recession could easily curb demand for discretionary goods like mixed-reality headsets and all hardware needed to get into the metaverse. Further, nobody is really sure when the Metaverse will be ready for prime time.
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
