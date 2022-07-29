15 cheap, beautiful places to retire

biztoc.com
Related
biztoc.com
Big Cities With the Worst Foreclosure Rates This Year
Low mortgage interest rates, pandemic-related stimulus checks, and an increased demand for work-at-home space in the suburbs have supported a boom in housing demand over the past couple of years. (Check the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.) Now that demand appears to be subsiding, in part because of rising interest rates, home […]
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
biztoc.com
What's next for the US housing market
So far this year, the real estate market has not been going the way many prospective homebuyers had hoped. Home prices -- already at all-time highs -- have continued to climb and mortgage rates have risen much faster than expected.
The 12 best cities to weather a housing-market downturn when a recession strikes
Hotspots stand a greater risk of a housing downturn, while under-appreciated cities will be resilient and preserve your real estate investment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biztoc.com
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn
As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.05%. That's down from June when mortgage rates peaked at 6.28%.
biztoc.com
Housing market: 'We're back to normal,’ expert says
Inflation and recession chatter have put the brakes on the once-runaway housing market. But there's no crash in sight, according to one expert. “What we're going to do is just go back to normal,” Debbie Boyd, CEO at DLB Financial Services, told Yahoo Finance Live . “Before COVID, you would put your house on the market and it may stay there two or three months and you'd get a couple offers. We're back to normal and normal means things are going to go a little bit slower.”
biztoc.com
Starbucks failed to extend pay hikes to unionized stores, and labor organizers are furious
The coffee giant argues it can’t unilaterally change benefits without bargaining. However, the union says it gave Starbucks permission to do just that. Union organizers are demanding that Starbucks rethink its decision this week to exclude baristas at unionized stores from a big pay hike that was scheduled for August 1.
biztoc.com
5k-7k capital-what is a smart way to invest it on and see potential gains?
5k-7k capital-what is a smart way to invest it on and see potential gains? What is an investment that you would feel most comfortable in throwing that amount at? There’s some spare capital that I’m trying to be smart with and this sub seems like good advice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside
US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasine lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4.
biztoc.com
GDP Provides a False Reading of the State of the Economy
Most economists see GDP as a snapshot of the performance of the economy. However, it is better understood as a misleading statistic which fails to accurately describe what really is happening economically. Original Article: "GDP Provides a False Reading of the State of the Economy" This Audio Mises Wire is...
biztoc.com
Pilot fatigue remains high concern as carriers try to recapture revenue
Pilots are being "recklessly utilized" as airlines across the industry work tirelessly to recapture revenue lost during the pandemic, according to Pilots Association Communications Chair Dennis Tajer. The issue is that airlines are scheduling too many flights for the number of trained and current pilots they have, Tajer told FOX...
biztoc.com
Inflation will soar to ‘astronomical’ levels over next year, thinktank warns
The raise will force the Bank of England to hike interest rates higher and for longer than previously expected, says NIESR. Inflation will soar to “astronomical” levels over the next year forcing the Bank of England to raise interest rates higher and for longer than previously expected, according to a leading thinktank.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Index holdings makeup data?
Do indexes publish their current stock holdings and weightings? I can only find it for the big obvious ones like the DJIA. I need a wide array of data for countries, GIC's, commodities. I suppose I can use ETF data, but I'm not sure if I can find an ETF for every index.
biztoc.com
Taxing Top Incomes in a World of Ideas
We’ve covered this before, but now it is out in the JPE and worthy of a repeat, because you won’t see its lessons promulgated in too many other places. From Charles Jones: This paper considers top income taxation when (i) new ideas drive economic growth, (ii) the reward for successful innovation is a top income, […]
biztoc.com
Spanish services sector growth slows slightly in July -PMI
MADRID - Activity in Spain's services sector grew in July at the slowest pace since March, with companies increasingly concerned about the impact of high inflation on businesses and the economy, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around...
Comments / 0