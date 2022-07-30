Clovis Unified Performing Arts Center: Clovis East Area Elementary Choir Festival 11-4-2021

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Valley legend Jack Hannah, accomplished musician, noted athlete, and beloved coach, passed away in Fresno Sunday morning. Hannah, born in Missouri, eventually made his way to Fresno and pitched for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 1953 to 1955. He led the Bulldogs in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. After his junior year in college, he went on to play seven seasons in the minor leagues.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO