Clovis Unified Performing Arts Center: Clovis East Area Elementary Choir Festival 11-4-2021

Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Made in Clovis showcase returning for 2nd year
Community members are invited to show off their inventions meant to solve everyday problems and highlight creativity.
School supply giveaway held at Merced clinic
Dozens of kids in the North Valley are now ready for the new school year. It's all thanks to a school supply giveaway that took place Monday night at the Family Care Clinic in Merced.
KMJ
Free Breakfast, Lunch Coming To Visalia Unified Students In 2022-23 School Year
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Students with Visalia Unified can expect to grab free meals during the upcoming school year. According to Visalia Unified School District, a recent policy amendment will allow enrolled Visalia Unified students to enjoy free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-23 school year. “We want our...
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
How to help employees impacted by brewery fire in Madera
The Central Valley Brewers Guild is taking action to help employees impacted by a brewery fire in Madera.
Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.
Hanford Sentinel
Community service part of Dennis Ham's life from the beginning
Trying to keep up with Hanford's new planning commissioner, Dennis Ham, is not easy — he belongs to many community organizations to help better people’s experience in Hanford and Kings County. Ham was appointed to the Planning Commission in June, a position he has held three times since...
Jack Hannah, co-founder of "The Sons of the San Joaquin", has died
Jack Hannah and his family were known for their appearances at community events across Central California and appeared in a series of memorable advertisements for Evans Feed.
Pediatric therapy group relocates to bigger building in northwest Fresno
A pediatric therapy group is expanding to help serve more kids with special needs. The group now has a large gym that therapists can incorporate in their sessions with kids.
Back-to-school shopping on a budget in Fresno
Many Valley families are watching their wallets as they go shopping for back to school. A recent financial study shows economic anxiety has spiked this year because of ongoing inflation.
Fresno EOC Head Start accepting applications for fall semester
From pre-natal to pre-school, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is helping families get their little ones ready for their next steps.
KTVU FOX 2
Mega Millions: $4.2M winner in Fresno
Mega Millions officials said someone in Fresno won $4.2 million after the historic weekend drawing. Their ticket had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.
East Yosemite League holds media day ahead of football season
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The East Yosemite League held a media day on Monday, at Redwood High School in Visalia. The league looks different this year than it did last year after some restructuring. The six schools in the league now are: El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mt Whitney, Porterville and Redwood. Monache and Porterville […]
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
Bakersfield Channel
Mega Millions ticket out of Fresno wins 4.2 million dollars
FRESNO, CA — Check that Mega Millions ticket once again, because a ticket bought out of Fresno won big!. Mega Millions announcing Sunday morning that a lucky ticket matching 5 out of 6 numbers in Saturday night's drawing won over 4.2 million dollars. There was no jackpot winner in...
'The kids were crying, hysterical': Gunshots ring out as Fresno football team plays in Oakland
Shots rang out at Oakland Tech High School, where a Fresno team, the Valley Boyz, were playing the Oakland Dynamites Sunday afternoon.
yourcentralvalley.com
Jack Hannah, Valley musician, athlete, coach has died
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Valley legend Jack Hannah, accomplished musician, noted athlete, and beloved coach, passed away in Fresno Sunday morning. Hannah, born in Missouri, eventually made his way to Fresno and pitched for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 1953 to 1955. He led the Bulldogs in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. After his junior year in college, he went on to play seven seasons in the minor leagues.
Central California SPCA participating in 'Clear the Shelters' campaign
The goal is to find forever homes for as many pets as possible. This month, the cost of adoption will be reduced by 50 percent for all animals.
Former employees mourn loss of burning Madera County brewery
Ethanol continues to smolder following a chemical fire that destroyed Riley's Brewing on Avenue 15 and Road 29 near Madera late Tuesday.
GV Wire
With Local Rents Rising, Fresno Apartment Complex Sells for $82 Million
Ownership of a high-end north Fresno apartment complex changed hands last week in a deal valued at $82 million. Ascent Townhomes, a 248-unit property located on Valentine Avenue near Fig Garden Loop, was sold to an unnamed California-based investor, according to a news release. The property was previously owned by a pair of large estate investment companies.
