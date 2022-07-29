ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Habitat for Humanity holding ‘blitz week’ in BG

By tztzq
 4 days ago
WBKO

Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county. After receiving numerous tips, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence on Milton Sharpe Road regarding animal neglect. The residence belongs to Perry Shifflet, who is currently being accused.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WCPS celebrates new Rich Pond Elementary School building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building on Sunday. The project was started two years ago and will be completed for the first day of school on Aug. 10. With construction taking place...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Railroad crossings to close tomorrow morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – CSX Transportation will close four railroad crossings starting 6 a.m. Aug. 3 until further notice. According to a release by the City of Bowling Green, the railroad crossings at 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 13th Avenue and Robinson Avenue will be closed to all traffic. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Downed Trees And Power Outages Reported In Christian-Trigg Counties

Downed trees and power lines in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties are resulting in some power outages after a round of strong thunderstorms moved through the southern Pennyrile early Tuesday morning. The Christian County ECC says Madisonville Road was closed Tuesday morning after a tree and some power lines fell...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital

Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
GLASGOW, KY
WEGR ROCK 103

3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
MEMPHIS, TN

