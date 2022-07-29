Habitat for Humanity holding ‘blitz week’ in BG

thechronicle.news
WBKO
Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to “Clear the Shelter”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month, an event presented by Hill’s pet food. The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter. On top of participating in the event, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is...
WBKO
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county. After receiving numerous tips, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence on Milton Sharpe Road regarding animal neglect. The residence belongs to Perry Shifflet, who is currently being accused.
WBKO
WCPS celebrates new Rich Pond Elementary School building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building on Sunday. The project was started two years ago and will be completed for the first day of school on Aug. 10. With construction taking place...
wnky.com
Railroad crossings to close tomorrow morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – CSX Transportation will close four railroad crossings starting 6 a.m. Aug. 3 until further notice. According to a release by the City of Bowling Green, the railroad crossings at 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 13th Avenue and Robinson Avenue will be closed to all traffic. The...
whvoradio.com
Downed Trees And Power Outages Reported In Christian-Trigg Counties
Downed trees and power lines in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties are resulting in some power outages after a round of strong thunderstorms moved through the southern Pennyrile early Tuesday morning. The Christian County ECC says Madisonville Road was closed Tuesday morning after a tree and some power lines fell...
Allen County Teen Earns Solo Flight Wings at Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy
Cadet 2nd Lt. Parker Lewis in glider cockpitSoutheast Glider Academy Staff. BOWLING GREEN, KY–Civil Air Patrol Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Parker Lewis, a rising homeschooled 10th grader from Allen County completed his 1st solo glider flight last week at the Southeast Region Glider Flight Academy in Tullahoma, TN.
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
wkdzradio.com
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Fire At Hopkinsville Factory
Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at Grupo Antolin on Commerce Court in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. The fire is contained to large foam blocks in the parking lot. The story will be updated as more information is available.
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
Kentucky Woman Baffled by Huge Mysterious Animal Tracks in Her Yard
This isn't the first time that Kathy Albin has noticed large and mysterious animal tracks in the yard around her Philpot, Kentucky home. But it's the first time she's been able to get some really good photos and measurements of the prints left behind. And, now, she's even more unsure of what's leaving them.
WBKO
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street. Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.
3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
