austincountynewsonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
First look: San Antonio gets its first slice of Via 313's Detroit-style pizza
Via 313 now has seven Texas locations.
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
checkoutdfw.com
This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country could offer a memorable escape for your family
We found a new luxury stay 40 minutes from San Antonio for $2,256 a night. In New Braunfels lies a new luxury Hill Country Villa Airbnb. This destination is perfect for large parties of guests because you get the whole property to yourself. The Airbnb consists of five bedrooms and...
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Go Rio Cruises Ghost Tour at San Antonio River Walk
GO RIO CRUISES – GHOST TOUR. Experience the paranormal on the San Antonio River Walk! This cruise will take you through downtown and teach you all about the haunted spots of the river. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniomag.com
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum
Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
KSAT 12
How thrifting can save San Antonio shoppers money on back-to-school items
SAN ANTONIO – High retail prices and inflation are forcing many parents to think of different ways to do their back-to-school shopping. One of those options could be visiting an area thrift store. Northside ISD teacher and mother Patricia Hernandez considers herself and avid thrift shopper. She spent part...
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
Texas Property Owner Tells Landlord to Make Squatter Miserable
How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
CBS Austin
Take a wild ride on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger-the world's steepest rollercoaster
8/1/22 — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to the world's steepest dive coaster. Riders are suspended for a few seconds before going straight down a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop. Jeff Filicko and Elizabeth Ringas share why this ride is unlike any other. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
cw35.com
'The Legend' just keeps on running
SAN ANTONIO - The numbers, like the man, are legendary. Oh, but it is. 66-year-old Michael Granados has run 3.1 miles a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year - for 25 years. That's over 27,000 miles -- and counting. “One day I just decided to run for...
Comments / 0