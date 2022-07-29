ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Gaming PCs Up To 23% Off

By Grant Brunner
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 'One-Tenth' The Supply, Sega Says

US fans must import one at a cost of more than $120.
VIDEO GAMES
Raspberry Pi 4 Expands 3D Potential With Vulkan Update

Developers and Android games get more-robust access to the GPU.
VIDEO GAMES
Get A 2TB M.2 Solid-State Drive For 64% Off

This top-rated NVMe drive from Samsung is on deep discount today at Amazon. If you need a good chunk of fast storage, it's hard to find a better deal than this Samsung 970 Evo Plus drive. With read speeds up to 3,500 MB per second, you're not going to have to wait very long for assets to load in editing apps, games or any massive file moves.
COMPUTERS
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi

A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
COMPUTERS
Keep Your Expensive Gear Safe, Even When It's Shaped Weird

This self-sticking wrap is raising big money on Kickstarter. If you're spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on professional equipment, the last thing you want to find is a crack or ding. This self-adhering wrap from Spinn.Design aims to folds easily over irregularly-shaped objects to keep them safe while they're packed away.
LIFESTYLE
Technology
Computers
Amazon
Playing With Your Food Is Good Actually

Kick this ball around enough, and you'll have some delicious ice cream when you're done. Simply pour your favorite ice cream mix into this ball, slap in some rock salt for proper melting, and your ball game ends in the sweetest way imaginable.
FOOD & DRINKS
Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'

Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game.
VIDEO GAMES
A Factory Line Of Terrors

TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Blizzard Asks 'Overwatch' Players If They'd Pay $45 For A Skin

Apparently duplicate "Overwatch" skins and coins walked so that $45 skins could run.
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy