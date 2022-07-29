Gaming PCs Up To 23% Off

digg.com
digg.com
Microsoft Hit With Gaming Revenue Decline, But Xbox Game Pass Still Prospeous
During its latest financial earnings call, Microsoft revealed a dip in overall gaming revenue, though Xbox Game Pass continues to grow.
digg.com
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 'One-Tenth' The Supply, Sega Says
US fans must import one at a cost of more than $120.
digg.com
Raspberry Pi 4 Expands 3D Potential With Vulkan Update
Developers and Android games get more-robust access to the GPU.
digg.com
Get A 2TB M.2 Solid-State Drive For 64% Off
This top-rated NVMe drive from Samsung is on deep discount today at Amazon. If you need a good chunk of fast storage, it's hard to find a better deal than this Samsung 970 Evo Plus drive. With read speeds up to 3,500 MB per second, you're not going to have to wait very long for assets to load in editing apps, games or any massive file moves.
digg.com
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
digg.com
The World Of 'Xenoblade Chronicles 3' Is 'Five Times Larger' Than The Second Game
Just how big is the "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" world compared to the second game? A whopping five times as large, according to the developers.
digg.com
Indonesian Government Blocks Online Services For Steam, Epic Games And More
The blocks, which also affect the likes of Yahoo and PayPal, come after these companies failed to comply with a requirement related to Indonesia's content moderation laws in a timely manner.
digg.com
Keep Your Expensive Gear Safe, Even When It's Shaped Weird
This self-sticking wrap is raising big money on Kickstarter. If you're spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on professional equipment, the last thing you want to find is a crack or ding. This self-adhering wrap from Spinn.Design aims to folds easily over irregularly-shaped objects to keep them safe while they're packed away.
digg.com
Playing With Your Food Is Good Actually
Kick this ball around enough, and you'll have some delicious ice cream when you're done. Simply pour your favorite ice cream mix into this ball, slap in some rock salt for proper melting, and your ball game ends in the sweetest way imaginable.
digg.com
Inside The Studio Designing The Follow-Up To 'Hyper Light Drifter'
Danny O'Dwyer dives into the development process of their next game.
digg.com
A Factory Line Of Terrors
TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health.
digg.com
Blizzard Asks 'Overwatch' Players If They'd Pay $45 For A Skin
Apparently duplicate "Overwatch" skins and coins walked so that $45 skins could run.
digg.com
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher.
Comments / 0