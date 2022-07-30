SCRIMMAGE REPORT: CAK Warriors at Bearden Bulldogs – Friday, July 29, 2022

www.5starpreps.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Related
5starpreps.com
Jefferson County Football playing with ‘an expectation’ in 2022
Has Jefferson County football finally turned the corner after some mighty lean years?. Patriots coach Spencer Riley, who guided Jeff County to its first winning record (6-5) since 2012 last season, thinks so. “I think we can compete,” said Riley, who was an All-American lineman at Jeff County in 1994....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point
Paul Finebaum appears a little bullish on Tennessee this season. The long-time radio host and current ESPN/SEC Network pundit joined the “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and discussed the upcoming Volunteers season. “I think a lot depends early on the Pittsburgh...
WDEF
McMinn County thin on the line experienced at the skilled positions
McMINN COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF)- “We’re not gonna have that luxury this year. We’re gonna have some growing pains with young guys and young freshman but we gotta get through that,” said Cagle. McMinn County football is known for being experienced on the offense and defensive line....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury
A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research. Updated: 5 hours ago. A research project on the Little Pigeon River earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Knox Co....
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on the I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a semi-truck and multiple cars. Knox County Dispatch stated that the semi-truck was jack-knifed [..]
wvlt.tv
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Batches of rain and storms move through at times to start the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are tracking more batches of rain and storms at times today through Tuesday morning, and monitoring any downpours adding up to flash flooding. The week ahead at least comes with more lulls in the rain and storms, with some days seeing those scattered downpours again.
Knoxville man arrested after assault with baseball bat
A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after hitting someone with a baseball bat and then spitting on a police officer.
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake
Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
wvlt.tv
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments...
hardknoxwire.com
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
newstalk987.com
The Man at the Center of a TBI Silver Alert is Found Safe in Another State
The Silver Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for an Anderson County has been resolved. 81 year-old Charlie Bowen was seen in his truck in Knoxville in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street around 4 yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. He was found safe today in another state.
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
Comments / 0