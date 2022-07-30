ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

SCRIMMAGE REPORT: Oak Ridge Wildcats at Fulton Falcons – Friday, July 29, 2022

5starpreps.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.5starpreps.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5starpreps.com

Jefferson County Football playing with ‘an expectation’ in 2022

Has Jefferson County football finally turned the corner after some mighty lean years?. Patriots coach Spencer Riley, who guided Jeff County to its first winning record (6-5) since 2012 last season, thinks so. “I think we can compete,” said Riley, who was an All-American lineman at Jeff County in 1994....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Big changes coming to Lenoir City in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season but they have a new head coach and a new attitude. Garry Dugger takes over the program and things are going to look different, especially on offense. The Panthers are bigger and stronger than they’ve been in the past thanks […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Lobertini is new assistant principal at Campbell High

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “They told me this morning,” said Olivia Lobertini as she walked down the halls of Campbell County High School. Lobertini was among the finalists to become an assistant principal at CCHS, and she learned first thing Monday morning that she was selected to take over for Sherry Chapman who recently retired.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program

Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Oak Ridge, TN
Sports
Oak Ridge, TN
Football
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point

Paul Finebaum appears a little bullish on Tennessee this season. The long-time radio host and current ESPN/SEC Network pundit joined the “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and discussed the upcoming Volunteers season. “I think a lot depends early on the Pittsburgh...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Cummings
The Planking Traveler

Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake

Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
Eastern Progress

Jason McIntosh new pastor at FUMC Morristown

A pastor with roots in the Lakeway Area is the new senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Morristown. Dr. Jason McIntosh started his duties July 3. He comes to FUMC from Shady Grove UMC in Dandridge where he had served for the last seven years. “I’ve been in...
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Oak Ridge Wildcats#Fulton Falcons
newstalk941.com

Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
CROSSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy