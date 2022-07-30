SCRIMMAGE REPORT: Oak Ridge Wildcats at Fulton Falcons – Friday, July 29, 2022

www.5starpreps.com
5starpreps.com
Jefferson County Football playing with ‘an expectation’ in 2022
Has Jefferson County football finally turned the corner after some mighty lean years?. Patriots coach Spencer Riley, who guided Jeff County to its first winning record (6-5) since 2012 last season, thinks so. “I think we can compete,” said Riley, who was an All-American lineman at Jeff County in 1994....
Big changes coming to Lenoir City in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir City Panthers are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season but they have a new head coach and a new attitude. Garry Dugger takes over the program and things are going to look different, especially on offense. The Panthers are bigger and stronger than they’ve been in the past thanks […]
1450wlaf.com
Lobertini is new assistant principal at Campbell High
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “They told me this morning,” said Olivia Lobertini as she walked down the halls of Campbell County High School. Lobertini was among the finalists to become an assistant principal at CCHS, and she learned first thing Monday morning that she was selected to take over for Sherry Chapman who recently retired.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB's son joins Tennessee football program
Roman Goode, an SEC legacy whose father was a notable running back at Alabama in the 1980s, has joined the staff of Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program. Goode is serving as a personnel and recruiting analyst at Tennessee in 2022. He served as a recruitment specialist at Alabama from 2019-21. Kerry Goode played at Alabama from 1983-87. He was named the SEC freshman of the year in 1983.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum evaluates Tennessee's expectations, likely turning point
Paul Finebaum appears a little bullish on Tennessee this season. The long-time radio host and current ESPN/SEC Network pundit joined the “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama and discussed the upcoming Volunteers season. “I think a lot depends early on the Pittsburgh...
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
wvlt.tv
Scott County deputies suspended following ‘unprofessional’ video
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky...
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake
Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, eyewitnesses described the blood-boiling moments when two people were seen actually walking up to a bear and petting it. This happened Sunday morning at the Quality Inn Creekside hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Owner Raj Patel said he was made aware of the incident when he saw pictures of a woman extending her hand just inches away from a bear’s mouth.
Powell homeowner pumps out water from backyard on a Sunday night
POWELL, Tenn. — It was Sunday night when Angela Holmberg, a Powell homeowner, had to pump out water that had flooded around her home because of the rain. It was not the first time and certainly not the worst. Still, Holmberg looked outside her window as the water was...
Eastern Progress
Jason McIntosh new pastor at FUMC Morristown
A pastor with roots in the Lakeway Area is the new senior pastor at First United Methodist Church in Morristown. Dr. Jason McIntosh started his duties July 3. He comes to FUMC from Shady Grove UMC in Dandridge where he had served for the last seven years. “I’ve been in...
wvlt.tv
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears in East Tennessee are not few and far between; therefore, it is essential that those who live or visit the area know what to do when they encounter the animals. A photo circulating social media of what not to do when seeing a bear in...
Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting scheduled for Monday
The Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting for their new building will be August 1 at 10 a.m.
No Injuries Reported After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on the I-40 West near the I-40/I-75 split near Watt Road on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a semi-truck and multiple cars. Knox County Dispatch stated that the semi-truck was jack-knifed [..]
newstalk941.com
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
newstalk987.com
TBI Silver Alert Issued for Anderson County Man who was Spotted in Knox County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an Anderson County man last seen in Knoxville. 81 year-old Charlie Bowen was seen in this truck, gray 2009 Dodge Ram, in the area of Summit Hill Drive and Walnut Street around 4 yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. Charlie has a...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man decorates vehicle, visits Highland Park to honor mass shooting victims
Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Sevierville police searching for man wanted for child rape. Sevierville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect in a child rape case. People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
wvlt.tv
Police respond to fatal East Knoxville stabbing
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments...
