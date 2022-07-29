Heading to the airport or a party? Here’s the best time to test for COVID

www.studyfinds.org
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
studyfinds.org
Lyme disease epidemic? Tick-borne illness cases skyrocket 357% in rural America
NEW YORK — The summer season is tick season and that means one thing — Lyme disease cases are going to rise in the United States. Now, a concerning new report finds rural communities have seen cases of the tick-borne illness skyrocket in recent years. Over the last...
studyfinds.org
Here’s the safest way to dive into a swimming pool, according to science
ITHACA, N.Y. — Depending on the form and technique, diving into a swimming pool can either be poetry in motion or the aquatic equivalent of a car wreck. Now, scientists at Cornell University have used biomechanics to come up with a formula for safe diving. After measuring the impact...
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
studyfinds.org
Smartphones can actually boost memory skills, study says
LONDON — Using smartphones may actually help to improve a person’s memory skills, instead of making them lazy or forgetful, a new study finds. Researchers from University College London say digital devices can store important information, which frees up our brains to remember other things. The team adds...
studyfinds.org
Needle-free: COVID vaccine patch provides better protection against Omicron, other variants
BRISBANE, Australia — For many, a fear of needles is keeping them from getting a COVID-19 shot. Now, however, a vaccine patch that offers even more robust coronavirus protection is on the way. In comparison to traditional needle vaccines, scientists at the University of Queensland report that the new COVID vaccine patch could offer stronger resistance to variants such as Omicron and Delta.
