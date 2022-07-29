ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida tells schools to ignore federal guidance aimed at protecting trans students as they ‘may create a conflict’ with state law

By Muri Assunção
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 293

Dane Campbell
3d ago

Protection? Biden refusing to return the people's tax money to feed their children unless they submit to his perverted desire to place boys in girls' restrooms and locker rooms makes him the one we need protection from. How did you people get so far off the path? Whose approval are you seeking and is it worth it?

Reply(96)
68
Curiosity Zoo
3d ago

I miss the 90s when you got treated different if you acted different. And the different crowd kept their mouths shut and in the shadows.

Reply(12)
32
Ms.Nina Reed
2d ago

How about protecting all children! Why should so called "trans" students receive extra protection? Where was the protection for those children in Texas?

Reply
7
Related
Toby Hazlewood

‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?. On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says

A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Department Of Education#Title Ix#State Law#Racism#Lgbtqi#Usda
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay

A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
COLLEGES
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
SheKnows

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy