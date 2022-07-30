ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

MoonDogs Pummel Honkers Again and Pick Up Series Sweep

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Rox Fall in Mankato To Wrap Up Winning Road Trip

Mankato, MN – St. Cloud (42-16) couldn’t finish a perfect three-game road trip on Monday, falling 5-1 to Mankato (33-24) before returning home. Brice Matthews (Nebraska) scored the Rox’ lone run of the day, starting off the eighth inning with a double and came in to score off the bat of Ike Mezzenga (Minnesota). Matthews also made a leaping play in centerfield to take extra bases away from a MoonDogs batter.
MANKATO, MN
MoonDogs Take Down Rox in Mankato for Fifth Straight Win

MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs picked up their fifth win in a row Monday night when they defeated the St. Cloud Rox, 4-1, at ISG Field. The win brings the MoonDogs’ record to 33-24 on the season and 14-9 in the second half. The loss dropped the Rox to 42-16 and 17-8 in the second half.
MANKATO, MN
HONKERS HOLD ON AGAINST LARKS

ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers almost blew a 10 run lead but hung on by a string to defeat the Bismarck Larks 12-11 on Monday night at Mayo Field. The scoring started early, Rochester put up two runs in the first, three in the second and another in the third to take a 6-0 lead. Kevin Dowdell (West Virginia) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double, Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) followed him with a run scoring single. In the second Tyler White (Long Beach State) and Dario Gomez (Nevada) drove in two of the three Rochester runs with RBI singles.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bucks Swept by MoonDogs

WATERLOO, Iowa – For the second consecutive game the MoonDogs jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back. The Mankato MoonDogs (13-9, 32-24) jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead as the Dogs collected three hits in the inning as well, however, the Waterloo Bucks (5-17, 14-42) would strike back in the bottom of the inning scoring as Josh Patrick hit a sac fly scoring Caleb Corbin to make it 3-1 through one.
WATERLOO, IA

