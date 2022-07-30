MoonDogs Pummel Honkers Again and Pick Up Series Sweep

ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers almost blew a 10 run lead but hung on by a string to defeat the Bismarck Larks 12-11 on Monday night at Mayo Field. The scoring started early, Rochester put up two runs in the first, three in the second and another in the third to take a 6-0 lead. Kevin Dowdell (West Virginia) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double, Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) followed him with a run scoring single. In the second Tyler White (Long Beach State) and Dario Gomez (Nevada) drove in two of the three Rochester runs with RBI singles.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO