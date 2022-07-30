MoonDogs Pummel Honkers Again and Pick Up Series Sweep

northwoodsleague.com
Rox Fall in Mankato To Wrap Up Winning Road Trip
Mankato, MN – St. Cloud (42-16) couldn’t finish a perfect three-game road trip on Monday, falling 5-1 to Mankato (33-24) before returning home. Brice Matthews (Nebraska) scored the Rox’ lone run of the day, starting off the eighth inning with a double and came in to score off the bat of Ike Mezzenga (Minnesota). Matthews also made a leaping play in centerfield to take extra bases away from a MoonDogs batter.
MoonDogs Take Down Rox in Mankato for Fifth Straight Win
MANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs picked up their fifth win in a row Monday night when they defeated the St. Cloud Rox, 4-1, at ISG Field. The win brings the MoonDogs’ record to 33-24 on the season and 14-9 in the second half. The loss dropped the Rox to 42-16 and 17-8 in the second half.
HONKERS HOLD ON AGAINST LARKS
ROCHESTER, MINN – The Rochester Honkers almost blew a 10 run lead but hung on by a string to defeat the Bismarck Larks 12-11 on Monday night at Mayo Field. The scoring started early, Rochester put up two runs in the first, three in the second and another in the third to take a 6-0 lead. Kevin Dowdell (West Virginia) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double, Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) followed him with a run scoring single. In the second Tyler White (Long Beach State) and Dario Gomez (Nevada) drove in two of the three Rochester runs with RBI singles.
MoonDogs Score Double-Digit Runs for Fourth Game and Win in a Row to Sweep Bucks in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa – The Mankato MoonDogs tallied double-digit runs for the fourth straight game to pick up their fourth win in a row when they beat the Waterloo Bucks, 11-6, in their final matchup of the season, Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium. The win brings the MoonDogs to 32-24...
Bucks Swept by MoonDogs
WATERLOO, Iowa – For the second consecutive game the MoonDogs jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back. The Mankato MoonDogs (13-9, 32-24) jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead as the Dogs collected three hits in the inning as well, however, the Waterloo Bucks (5-17, 14-42) would strike back in the bottom of the inning scoring as Josh Patrick hit a sac fly scoring Caleb Corbin to make it 3-1 through one.
