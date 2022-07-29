New principals at Simmons, Spain Park, bring hard work ethic to job

hooversun.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Vestavia Hills City Schools superintendent pitches property tax hike to pay for upgrades throughout district
Vestavia Hills has experienced considerable growth since the last time residents approved a property tax increase 32 years ago. In 1990, the city’s population was fewer than 20,000 residents, compared to the nearly 40,000 people who call Vestavia Hills home today. And then there’s the expanded footprint of the...
Hoover school board votes to move forward with Hoover High arts center
Young people display signs in favor of proceeding with construction of a new performing arts center at Hoover High School during a Hoover school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Hoover school board today voted unanimously to approve a $15.4 million construction contract for a new performing arts...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
Chorus SmartSecure wins top Hoover Commercial Beautification Award for 2022
Chorus SmartSecure, a Riverchase-based home security and smart home automation company, snagged the Hoover Beautification Board’s top award for commercial beautification this year, the board announced Monday night. The company was the overall winner among 32 companies nominated for a commercial beautification award this year, Beautification Board President Christine...
Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson has announced the commission will give a $55,700 grant to support the eight libraries in her district - East Ensley, Five Points West, Smithfield, West End, Titusville, Avondale, Powderly and Southside libraries. Tyson will present the check at the Titusville Branch Library at 4:00 p.m....
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools shares updated meal prices, policies
Shelby County Schools has announced the prices and policies regarding free and reduced-price meals that are served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The meal prices increased this year for the first time in six years by 25 cents for full-pay students and adults...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
ironcity.ink
Demolition begins at former Carraway site
Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
Shelby Reporter
Pelham student and PCS schools speak out on yearbook misprint, bullying
PELHAM – Former Pelham High School student Avri Gillispie finished her senior year remotely due to what she said was extensive bullying from her peers. After she graduated, she said she thought it had ended, but that was before she recently opened her yearbook. When it came time to...
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
UA students are moving into off-campus housing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning. Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their […]
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills to consider purchase of former Days Inn property on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a proposal to purchase the former Days Inn/Bar 31 property on Montgomery Highway. A special called meeting of the council has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022. Demolish and Redevelop. If approved, the city will demolish the Days Inn and Bar 31...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools expanding free in-school mental health services for students this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School officials are seeing a rise in children with mental health issues since the pandemic and leaders are working to give them more services and resources. Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services are now offering free mental health and medical services to...
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
Top East Coast high school baseball players return to Hoover Met in 2022
The top 150 to 160 high school baseball players in the eastern United States are heading to Hoover Aug. 2-5 for the East Coast Pro Showcase. It’s the fifth year in a row the event has been held at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The showcase gives scouts from each...
