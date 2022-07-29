Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy

www.npr.org
Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer known for playing Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies
NICHELLE NICHOLS: (As Uhura) Hailing frequencies open, sir. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Nichelle Nichols boldly went where few Black actresses on TV had gone before when she played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, chief communications officer of the starship USS Enterprise. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK") NICHOLS: (As Uhura) Strong interference...
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. Related Story: Bow down, Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' era has finally arrived. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word...
Many of us know about water births — but at a YMCA?
Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Many of us know about water births, but at a YMCA? Twenty-nine-year-old Tessa Rider was a few days past her due date. And while swimming at the Y of Northern Colorado, her wait was suddenly over. Eighteen-year-old lifeguard Natalie Lucas ran over to help. Without time for paramedics to get there, she helped deliver the baby on the pool deck. Lucas had emergency training, but probably not for this. Maybe she could add impromptu midwife to her resume. It's MORNING EDITION.
The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas
Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'
AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
In a new memoir in verse, Alora Young traces the lives of generations of Black women
A young Black woman coming of age traced her life back through generations of mothers in her family. ALORA YOUNG: My name is Alora Young. I'm 19 years old. I'm a poet. I'm an activist. And I am a lover. FADEL: Young has a gift for spoken word. And she...
Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels
All right. Listen closely to this next voice. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it may sound familiar. JULIA WHELAN: The girl wakes up in someone else's bed. I can certainly consult for you while reading books and writing about... Was Donald Trump's de facto headquarters for much of...
You can choose a new name for yourself. Here's how
I haven't always been named Tuck Woodstock. I legally changed my name when I was fresh out of college, and then changed it again seven years later. So, I know firsthand how daunting the entire name change process can be — from choosing your new name to filing for a court order to updating your info with your bank, the pharmacy, the gym, the library, various utility companies ...
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
Consider This from NPR
Dee Davis still remembers the flood that hit Whitesburg, Ky., in 1957. He was in kindergarten. DEE DAVIS: I remember being out in the yard and watching my grandmother float by in a canoe because her car flooded out, and she had a bag of groceries in her lap. And she waved at me, and I waved at her. And it's like, I was 5 years old. I've never been able to let go of that image.
Short Wave
You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, duderinos. It's your girl, Emily Kwong, back from a little vacation to the wilds of Maine. And we're going to keep it wild today, with reporter, SHORT WAVE guest editor and lifelong hippophile, aka, lover of horses, Stephanie O'Neill. Hey, Steph. STEPHANIE...
