Rosanne Cash Reflects on Her Life and Legacy

Dee Davis still remembers the flood that hit Whitesburg, Ky., in 1957. He was in kindergarten. DEE DAVIS: I remember being out in the yard and watching my grandmother float by in a canoe because her car flooded out, and she had a bag of groceries in her lap. And she waved at me, and I waved at her. And it's like, I was 5 years old. I've never been able to let go of that image.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO