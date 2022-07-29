ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Supreme Court outlaws mandatory life sentences for 18-year-old murderers

 4 days ago
abc12.com

Experts weigh in on prosecutor power

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan appeals court ruled Monday that county prosecutors can press charges under the 1931 abortion law, saying the current injunction only applies to state authorities. The question in Michigan becomes "how far does a prosecutor's power go?" The question itself is fairly open and shut....
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Medical physicians will proceed in conducting abortions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Early on Monday the Michigan appeals court ruled that the injunction against the 1931 law that banned abortion did not apply to counties. Within the same day a judge granted an injunction against that order. That ruling would have allowed county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion services.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan races for Congress nearly set with incumbents leading

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Voters likely will find several familiar names on the ballot Nov. 8. Incumbents in all five U.S. House races around Mid-Michigan were leading after the August primary on Tuesday. All five congressmen are gearing up for challenges in the November general election. This is the first election...
MICHIGAN STATE

