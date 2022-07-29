Michigan Supreme Court outlaws mandatory life sentences for 18-year-old murderers

www.abc12.com
abc12.com
Experts weigh in on prosecutor power
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan appeals court ruled Monday that county prosecutors can press charges under the 1931 abortion law, saying the current injunction only applies to state authorities. The question in Michigan becomes "how far does a prosecutor's power go?" The question itself is fairly open and shut....
abc12.com
Election Results: See what Mid-Michigan voters decided in the August primary
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tuesday was primary Election Day across Mid-Michigan. Voters decided which candidates are going on the ballot in November's general election. ABC12 News is keeping track of more than 250 races on Tuesday. The polls closed 8 p.m. Tuesday evening and the wait for results began. Key races...
abc12.com
Medical physicians will proceed in conducting abortions
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Early on Monday the Michigan appeals court ruled that the injunction against the 1931 law that banned abortion did not apply to counties. Within the same day a judge granted an injunction against that order. That ruling would have allowed county prosecutors to file criminal charges against doctors and health workers who provide abortion services.
abc12.com
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan...
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan races for Congress nearly set with incumbents leading
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Voters likely will find several familiar names on the ballot Nov. 8. Incumbents in all five U.S. House races around Mid-Michigan were leading after the August primary on Tuesday. All five congressmen are gearing up for challenges in the November general election. This is the first election...
abc12.com
Quick burst of rain causes flash flooding, stranding motorists in Saginaw County
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Torrential rain in Saginaw County caused a busy mid-Michigan road to close as two vehicles got stuck in the high water. That afternoon deluge stranded motorists in Buena Vista Township for about an hour. It happened on Holland Avenue west of I-75. Everyone was okay,...
abc12.com
More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding, resident says
Last week's flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says -- and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges. Temperatures in the region Wednesday and Thursday will climb into the 90s,...
