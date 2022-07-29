Free Friday at Mordecai Historic Park

Mordecai Historic Park will offer free tours throughout the day on this special Friday!

Tours include the Mordecai House, Andrew Johnson's birthplace, St. Mark's Chapel, and the Allen Kitchen.

The first tour will begin at 10 a.m. and the last tour starts at 3 p.m. Tours start every 30 minutes and are limited to 20 people per tour.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., check out a free Hands-On History activity at the garden to learn more about quill writing and ink making!

Free tours are offered only twice a year, so don't miss out! First come, first served. Free event, no registration necessary. Please call 919-996-4364 for more information.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All