ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free Friday at Mordecai Historic Park

Raleigh, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Mordecai Historic Park will offer free tours throughout the day on this special Friday!

Tours include the Mordecai House, Andrew Johnson's birthplace, St. Mark's Chapel, and the Allen Kitchen.

The first tour will begin at 10 a.m. and the last tour starts at 3 p.m. Tours start every 30 minutes and are limited to 20 people per tour.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., check out a free Hands-On History activity at the garden to learn more about quill writing and ink making!

Free tours are offered only twice a year, so don't miss out! First come, first served. Free event, no registration necessary. Please call 919-996-4364 for more information.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: All

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel#The Mordecai House
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy