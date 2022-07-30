ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction: How will the Community Shield final play out today?

By Jamie Braidwood
 3 days ago

Liverpool and Manchester City will compete for the first trophy of the season in the Community Shield final today, in the traditional curtain-raiser to the new campaign.

With the Premier League season not getting underway until next weekend, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will look to strike the first blow as City and Liverpool renew their rivalry.

A dramatic title race went down to the wire last season, with City edging the Reds by a single point on the final day of the campaign. Liverpool won both the FA Cup, where they beat City in the semi-final, and Carabao Cup.

City last lifted the Community Shield in 2019, where they beat Liverpool on penalties. Klopp has not won the Community Shied while at Anfield, with Liverpool also losing on penalties to Arsenal the following year. The Reds last won the Community Shield in 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Community Shield final?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 July at Leicester City’s King Power stadium . The venue of the match was moved from Wembley for the first time since 2012 due to the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow.

How can I watch it?

The Community Shield final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Liverpool: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Man City: 11/8

Prediction

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will approach this match as another chance to try things out ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign and it’s unlikely the Community Shield final will be a display of two sides at their peak. A draw could be likely, with Liverpool perhaps taking the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Liverpool win on penalties)

