Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Community Shield final

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9mOg_0gyUAeON00

The Community Shield final takes place today with Premier League champions Manchester City facing FA Cup winner Liverpool at Leicester City’s King Power stadium .

City and Liverpool competed on multiple fronts last season, with Pep Guardiola ’s side winning a thrilling title race by a single point thanks to a comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day.

It ended Liverpool’s hopes of winning the quadruple, although the Reds did beat City on their way to lifting the FA Cup trophy.

With such a short gap from the end of last campaign, the traditional curtain-raiser will also have a pre-season feel as both Liverpool and City prepare their teams for the start of the Premier League next weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Community Shield final?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday 30 July at Leicester City’s King Power stadium. The venue of the match was moved from Wembley for the first time since 2012 due to the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow.

How can I watch it?

The Community Shield final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 4:15pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub.

Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Liverpool: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Man City: 11/8

Prediction

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will approach this match as another chance to try things out ahead of the start of the Premier League campaign and it’s unlikely the Community Shield final will be a display of two sides at their peak. A draw could be likely, with Liverpool perhaps taking the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (Liverpool win on penalties)

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

