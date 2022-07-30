Best Virginia’s Dream Run Ends

We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO