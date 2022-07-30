Best Virginia’s Dream Run Ends

voiceofmotown.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
247Sports
Four-star WR Jerrae Hawkins recaps West Virginia and Virginia Tech visits
Four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling (WV) Park is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia for the 2024 class and he took two visits the last week of July. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Hawkins camped at West Virginia in June and earned an offer from...
Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
bluegoldnews.com
Rodney Gallagher Concentrating On Football This Summer
Certainly, Rodney Gallagher hasn’t rested on his laurels this summer. Since committing to West Virginia’s football program on May 25, the four-star receiver from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, has concentrated more on his craft than all the outside aspects that go with being one of the nation’s most highly-recruited two-sport prospects.
247Sports
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for 2022 schedule
We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.
Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job
West Virginia's staff loses an offensive assistant.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
Marshall County family’s farm upside-down after Monday night’s storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Homes across the Ohio Valley were damaged in Monday night’s storm, leaving countless residents without power in Dallas, West Virginia. Some residents say it was a quiet storm. That it snuck up on them but the tornado itself was ruthless. Over on Dallas Pike Road, a family’s barn was turned upside-down […]
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
Metro News
Morgantown reservoir project reaches milestone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board Flegal Dam and Reservoir project has cleared another milestone. The dam is complete and final fresh water connections are being prepared, according to MUB Senior Engineer and Assistant General Manager Rich Rogers. The $50 million project began in 2018. Completion of the...
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
