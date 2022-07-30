Alabama says delay in execution caused by IV line issue

keyt.com
Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party says it has canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after telling police that a man had come to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning, but the person who allegedly made the threat was not there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis. Police released no other information, including whether they were investigating or seeking a suspect. Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela told The Associated Press that the man also yelled at a female staffer, telling her that he “wanted to enslave women.”
Consultant pleads not guilty in ‘ghost candidate’ case
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A political consultant who is accused of helping put a “ghost candidate” on a ballot to siphon off votes from the Democratic candidate in a state Senate race in central Florida has pleaded not guilty to election finance-related charges during his first court appearance. James “Eric” Foglesong entered the plea Tuesday during an arraignment hearing at the Seminole County Courthouse. Last May, prosecutors filed charges against Foglesong; the candidate, Jestine Iannotti; and Seminole County GOP chairman Ben Paris. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Iannotti illegally accepted a $1,200 cash donation from Foglesong for her campaign.
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders that allowed them to continue operations. But procedures came to a screeching halt Friday afternoon after an appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and ordered that he be allowed to enforce the ban while ongoing legal challenges play out in court. The clinics are still open, however. Staff members are calling patients to notify them of the ban and urge them to seek resources in other states.
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville. Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was in jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney. The wildfire has burned less than 1 square mile.
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election told lawmakers publicly they should consider decertifying President Joe Biden’s win, but later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.” Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in June 2021 to investigate Donald Trump’s loss in Wisconsin. Vos hired Gableman under intense pressure from Trump and others who falsely believed the election had been stolen from the former president.
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.
WVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia cities and counties have reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors. The cities and counties accused the distributors in a lawsuit in state court of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The funds will be distributed over 12 years. Wheeling attorney Bob Fitzsimmons and Huntington attorney Paul Farrell Jr. announced the settlement Monday and said the individual counties and municipalities still have to approve it. Last month, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims. They are not included in the settlement announced Monday.
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman’s human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist refused to accommodate her request due to his religious beliefs. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth. The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Jury selection in Aitkin County was scheduled to start Monday, with the case expected to conclude before the end of the week.
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state prison authorities have lifted a ban on a book about the 1971 Attica uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit. Author Heather Ann Thompson, a historian and professor at the University of Michigan, sued the state’s prisons in March in Manhattan federal court over the censorship of her book “Blood in the Water: The Attica Uprising of 1971.” Prison official said last week in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that they would dismiss the ban, but will cut out a two-page map from all copies for security purposes.
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor. The win Tuesday sets up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has millions in her campaign fund. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations. The mother of four made education a top issue of her campaign, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother..
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general. He faces state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All three Republicans have promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach had a national profile for writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.
Trump-backed Wis. candidate won’t commit to backing him
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the comments Monday at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump is hosting a rally for Michels in Wisconsin on Friday.
Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.
