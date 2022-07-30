EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

keyt.com
Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates
NEW YORK (AP) — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets for “positive contributions to their communities.” The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through its Poets Laureate Fellowship program. Since 2019, 81 poets laureates have received $4.35 million. The money is used for poetry programs, as submitted to the academy. The academy also announced that it would give a total of $72,200 to eight local nonprofit organizations that support the Fellows’ proposed projects.
Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will...
WVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia cities and counties have reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors. The cities and counties accused the distributors in a lawsuit in state court of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The funds will be distributed over 12 years. Wheeling attorney Bob Fitzsimmons and Huntington attorney Paul Farrell Jr. announced the settlement Monday and said the individual counties and municipalities still have to approve it. Last month, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims. They are not included in the settlement announced Monday.
Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party says it has canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after telling police that a man had come to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning, but the person who allegedly made the threat was not there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis. Police released no other information, including whether they were investigating or seeking a suspect. Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela told The Associated Press that the man also yelled at a female staffer, telling her that he “wanted to enslave women.”
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. A probable cause statement says 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville. Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was in jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney. The wildfire has burned less than 1 square mile.
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen a civil litigator who flew combat missions in Iraq to be his running mate. Cunningham is trying to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. He previewed his pick of Tally Parham Casey ahead of a formal announcement Monday in her hometown of Greenville. Cunningham told The Associated Press that Casey’s military service, legal savvy and the fact that she’s a woman make her the right fit. Casey was South Carolina’s first female fighter pilot, serving three combat tours over Iraq, and has been an attorney for more than two decades. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette filed for reelection last week.
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders that allowed them to continue operations. But procedures came to a screeching halt Friday afternoon after an appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and ordered that he be allowed to enforce the ban while ongoing legal challenges play out in court. The clinics are still open, however. Staff members are calling patients to notify them of the ban and urge them to seek resources in other states.
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state prison authorities have lifted a ban on a book about the 1971 Attica uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit. Author Heather Ann Thompson, a historian and professor at the University of Michigan, sued the state’s prisons in March in Manhattan federal court over the censorship of her book “Blood in the Water: The Attica Uprising of 1971.” Prison official said last week in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that they would dismiss the ban, but will cut out a two-page map from all copies for security purposes.
NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously voted to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. The board’s legal counsel announced Monday that the North Carolina Green Party had submitted enough signatures validated by both the state and county elections boards to earn immediate recognition. But Green Party candidates still face an ongoing legal battle to appear on the November ballot after the state board’s initial rejection of the petition led the party to miss the July 1 deadline to submit its nominees.
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor. The win Tuesday sets up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has millions in her campaign fund. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations. The mother of four made education a top issue of her campaign, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother..
Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas attorney general primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Immigration hardliner Kris Kobach is attempting a political comeback Tuesday in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general. He faces state Sen. Kellie Warren and former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi. All three Republicans have promised to file lawsuits to challenge policies from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. Kobach had a national profile for writing tough state and local immigration rules outside Kansas even before he was elected secretary of state in 2010. But he lost his bid for governor in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly and lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2020, raising questions about his viability in a statewide race.
Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.
Trump-backed Wis. candidate won’t commit to backing him
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the comments Monday at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump is hosting a rally for Michels in Wisconsin on Friday.
