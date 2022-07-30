MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans

news.murfreesboro.com
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Faculty Mentor Undergrads Through Research Experiences
MTSU science faculty just completed another year of grant-funded National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates, or NSF REU, with final-day poster presentations by the undergrads in the Science Building. The university’s science departments — chemistry and engineering technology with one group and mathematics, computer science and physics with a...
murfreesboro.com
Rockvale High Students Represent at National Conference
Jessica Condren and Keely Miga, students at Rockvale High School, were chosen to represent Christiana, Tennessee, as National Youth Delegates to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Of 100 students selected, Jessica and Keely took part in a week-long exercise of leadership in environmental...
murfreesboro.com
MCS Announces CLA Leadership Team
Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), is proud to announce the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
murfreesboro.com
RCS teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’
Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
murfreesboro.com
Youth Leadership Rutherford Announces Class of 2023
Youth Leadership Rutherford has announced its class of 2023. The Youth Leadership program is a personal development program designed to educate and enhance the quality of leadership skills in high school seniors while promoting community awareness. 2023 class members are:. Mehrael Adly, Blackman High School. Reeyan Ahmed, Siegel High School.
murfreesboro.com
RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention
Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking...
wpln.org
As students return to classrooms, it’s Tennessee elementary schools that have added the most school resource officers
It’s back to school for students across Tennessee, and safety is top of mind after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. That has reopened the discussion about school safety, and resource officers. The number of officers in Tennessee’s schools has grown steadily over the last few...
Kingsport Times-News
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
Top Gun Night Run to benefit Captain Kuss memorial
The town of Smyrna is welcoming back the Top Gun Night Run 6K, which will benefit the memorial of Captain Jeff Kuss USMC.
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty
Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
murfreesboro.com
SROs Ready to Greet Students
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are preparing to protect and mentor students in the upcoming school year. Deputies are participating in advanced training this week to prepare for the upcoming school year and are excited to greet students Aug. 5. SROs are highly trained and experienced law...
Nashville Parent
BoroPride Returns to Cannonsburgh Village
BoroPride returns to Historic Cannonsburgh Village this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 3 – 10 p.m. The organization says the affair is a festival of equality and acceptance for Murfreesboro. The event features performers, activities and information booths for the whole family. Some of the key items...
murfreesboro.com
Presley Hosford Joins Child Advocacy Center
“Please join the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center in welcoming our new Community Education Coordinator, Presley Hosford,” announced Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. Hosford, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s Child Development and Family Studies program, is a familiar face around the Child Advocacy Center. She interned...
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
murfreesboro.com
Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.
