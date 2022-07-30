ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans

MTSU Faculty Mentor Undergrads Through Research Experiences

MTSU science faculty just completed another year of grant-funded National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates, or NSF REU, with final-day poster presentations by the undergrads in the Science Building. The university’s science departments — chemistry and engineering technology with one group and mathematics, computer science and physics with a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Rockvale High Students Represent at National Conference

Jessica Condren and Keely Miga, students at Rockvale High School, were chosen to represent Christiana, Tennessee, as National Youth Delegates to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. Of 100 students selected, Jessica and Keely took part in a week-long exercise of leadership in environmental...
ROCKVALE, TN
murfreesboro.com

MCS Announces CLA Leadership Team

Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), is proud to announce the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship

Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RCS teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’

Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Youth Leadership Rutherford Announces Class of 2023

Youth Leadership Rutherford has announced its class of 2023. The Youth Leadership program is a personal development program designed to educate and enhance the quality of leadership skills in high school seniors while promoting community awareness. 2023 class members are:. Mehrael Adly, Blackman High School. Reeyan Ahmed, Siegel High School.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention

Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
SPRING HILL, TN
Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

SROs Ready to Greet Students

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are preparing to protect and mentor students in the upcoming school year. Deputies are participating in advanced training this week to prepare for the upcoming school year and are excited to greet students Aug. 5. SROs are highly trained and experienced law...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

BoroPride Returns to Cannonsburgh Village

BoroPride returns to Historic Cannonsburgh Village this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 3 – 10 p.m. The organization says the affair is a festival of equality and acceptance for Murfreesboro. The event features performers, activities and information booths for the whole family. Some of the key items...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Presley Hosford Joins Child Advocacy Center

“Please join the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center in welcoming our new Community Education Coordinator, Presley Hosford,” announced Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. Hosford, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s Child Development and Family Studies program, is a familiar face around the Child Advocacy Center. She interned...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.
MURFREESBORO, TN

