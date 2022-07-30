ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long-time MPD Captain Retires After More Than Three Decades

murfreesboro.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.murfreesboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
smokeybarn.com

Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Mpd#Fbi#Mpd Captain#The Patrol Division
WSMV

Man held at gunpoint in own apartment fires back at robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Drug dealers accidentally bust themselves: police

GALLATIN, TN – Four alleged drug dealers had been attempting to get a cell phone connected to a Bluetooth speaker when it called 911 on them. The cell phone glitch led to all four people being arrested and a large amount of marijuana being seized. On July 22nd around...
GALLATIN, TN
murfreesboro.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Crash on Memorial Blvd

The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) is investigating a t-boned crash that left one driver dead on Saturday, July 30. The fatal crash occurred on Memorial Blvd. at Clark Blvd. around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the F.A.C.T. investigated the wreck. The preliminary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy