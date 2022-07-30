news.murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro
Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
WSMV
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
murfreesboro.com
Presley Hosford Joins Child Advocacy Center
“Please join the Cannon County Child Advocacy Center in welcoming our new Community Education Coordinator, Presley Hosford,” announced Cannon County Coordinator Amanda Hammond. Hosford, a recent graduate of Middle Tennessee State University’s Child Development and Family Studies program, is a familiar face around the Child Advocacy Center. She interned...
Metro bill could ban most indoor smoking
A state law passed hands the power over to the counties to decide for themselves whether they will ban smoking in their venues.
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
murfreesboro.com
MCS Announces CLA Leadership Team
Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), is proud to announce the appointment of Sonya Cox and Kimberly Hix as principal and assistant principal of Cason Lane Academy respectively. Ms. Cox has served as assistant principal at Cason Lane for the past 3 years. Prior to joining Cason...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
murfreesboro.com
Youth Leadership Rutherford Announces Class of 2023
Youth Leadership Rutherford has announced its class of 2023. The Youth Leadership program is a personal development program designed to educate and enhance the quality of leadership skills in high school seniors while promoting community awareness. 2023 class members are:. Mehrael Adly, Blackman High School. Reeyan Ahmed, Siegel High School.
More than 13,000 students in Maury County head back to school
This year the district is seeing growth, staffing shortages and the first full year for their superintendent.
wgnsradio.com
Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner
Murfreesboro, TN– Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Faculty Mentor Undergrads Through Research Experiences
MTSU science faculty just completed another year of grant-funded National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates, or NSF REU, with final-day poster presentations by the undergrads in the Science Building. The university’s science departments — chemistry and engineering technology with one group and mathematics, computer science and physics with a...
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Start Friday - 50,000 Student's Increases Demand for More Classrooms
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Rutherford County school students will return to class for an abbreviated day this Friday, followed by their first full-day on Monday. The headcount is expected be approximately 50,000 students and growing - - which means more classrooms are needed, especially at the middle and high school level...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County June 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
murfreesboro.com
SROs Ready to Greet Students
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are preparing to protect and mentor students in the upcoming school year. Deputies are participating in advanced training this week to prepare for the upcoming school year and are excited to greet students Aug. 5. SROs are highly trained and experienced law...
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
murfreesboro.com
RCS Students Honored at Beta National Convention
Several Rutherford County Schools have earned honors in this year’s Beta National Convention. The convention took place this summer at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and was open to all grade levels. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America – seeking...
