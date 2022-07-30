Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman Named West Tennessee Trustee Of The Year 2022

tntribune.com
Related
WBBJ
Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
WBBJ
Madison County mayoral candidates tout qualifications, issues
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men are on the ballot running for Madison County mayor. A.J. Massey is the Republican candidate. Fren’Cherry Miller is the Democratic candidate. The two both were raised here in West Tennessee with Miller born and raised in Jackson with Massey spending most of his life in Jackson as well.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/22 – 08/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Clergy requests teens not be charged as adults in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to remember Reverend Autura Eason-Williams. A viewing was held in West Memphis for the minister carjacked and murdered in her Whitehaven driveway on July 18. District Attorney Amy Weirich has said she wants to try the two teens charged with...
WREG
Live At 9: Memphis Lift Continues Calls for MSCS Superintendent’s Resignation
When Memphis-Shelby County School students go back to class next Monday, it will be without a superintendent in charge. A district source tells Live at 9, that the probe into Dr. Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs with district employees will take another few weeks at least. But long before the board hired independent attorneys to investigate, the education advocacy group Memphis Lift called for Dr. Ray’s immediate resignation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desotocountynews.com
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
Garden View Apartments show signs of improvement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code enforcement officers reported signs of improvement at a hearing Tuesday after a Problem Solvers investigation found the accused landlords of Garden View Apartments in Whitehaven were also getting tax breaks. A representative for Garden View LLC said the company would have a lawyer at Tuesday’s environmental court hearing. But the lawyer […]
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
tri-statedefender.com
The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism
Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
Comments / 1