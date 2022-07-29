Bond Commission Approves Funding To Deter Wrong-Way Drivers

ctnewsjunkie.com
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Rate Review Does Not Solve Underlying Issues Driving Up Health Care Costs
Recently, Connecticut health insurers submitted their 2023 small-group and individual premium rates to the Connecticut Department of Insurance (DOI) for review and approval. DOI has scheduled a public hearing on the rates to allow policymakers and policyholders to weigh-in. Unlike many states across the country which don’t require rate approval,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Increased Tax Collections Boost Connecticut’s Bottom Line
Connecticut’s budget surplus has grown by $231 million due mostly to increased tax collections, according to the latest monthly report from state Comptroller Natalie Braswell. Connecticut’s tax collections and other revenue grew by $157.8 million driven by a strong labor market, and a $73.3 million reduction in budgeted net...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Election Regulators Look Into Potential Fraud By A Secretary of The State Candidate
State election regulators voted in July to investigate the now-defunct secretary of the state campaign of Republican Brock Weber for potentially submitting fraudulent contributions in an effort to qualify for a public campaign finance grant. The action, taken by the State Election Enforcement Commission on July 22, was first reported...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctnewsjunkie.com
Child Tax Credit Program Officially Closed
The Department of Revenue Services received 238,668 applications for the child tax rebate as of midnight last night. Those applications represent 369,863 dependents. The one-time tax credit, adopted this year as part of the state budget, applies to Connecticut parents in certain income brackets who claimed at least one minor dependent child on their 2021 tax returns. The rebate applies to single parents who made $100,000 or less and married joint filers who made $200,000 or less. Parents who file as head of households and made $169,000 or less also qualify.
ctnewsjunkie.com
UI Asks For Rate Increase
United Illuminating asked regulators Monday if they could raise rates as much as 8% over the next three years. The new rates, if approved, would take effect after September 2023. A spokesman for the utility said UI’s last distribution rate case was in 2016 and UI’s customers’ distribution rates have...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Wanted: School Bus Drivers
An association of Connecticut school bus operating companies kicked off a week-long recruitment campaign for new bus drivers on Monday as the state prepares for the next academic year with a shortage of drivers. As of Monday, the Connecticut School Transportation Association had about 1,000 bus driver vacancies across the...
Comments / 0