MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’s production thus far hasn’t lived up to the standards set by his lofty recruiting ranking and sparkling debut as a starter. He’s ready to stabilize what has been an erratic career by helping the Badgers earn the Big Ten championship game appearance that has eluded them each of his first two seasons as a starter. “My word’s been ‘consistency’ the whole year,” Mertz said Tuesday on the eve of Wisconsin’s first preseason practice as the Badgers prepare for their Sept. 3 opener with Illinois State. Mertz was the nation’s No. 65 overall prospect in the 2019 class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports, when he signed with Wisconsin. That made him the Badgers’ first top-100 247Sports Composite signee who didn’t play on the offensive line since 2007, when they landed running back John Clay.

MADISON, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO