India vs Pakistan in badminton but Sindhu, Srikanth and Co break no sweat

McKeon dazzles in Commonwealth pool as Kenny wins emotional cycling gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. McKeon, who powered home in the 50m butterfly, has now won four golds in Birmingham and has collected more overall gold medals than any other athlete in Commonwealth Games history.
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's men's pair bowlers Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley lost their bronze medal...
Commonwealth Games: England lose to Singapore in badminton mixed team bronze play-off
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England fought hard but were beaten 3-0 by Singapore in badminton's mixed team bronze...
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
Commonwealth Games: Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold
England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and...
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
India at CWG 2022, Day 5 schedule: Medal chance in lawn bowls, badminton, table tennis
Day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is an important one for India's badminton and table tennis teams as they will fight for the gold in their respective events. The badminton mixed team face Malaysia in the final while the table tennis men's team are up against Singapore. India are defending champions in both events.
Commonwealth Games: Ashley McKenzie beats England team-mate Sam Hall to win judo gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Ashley McKenzie beat team-mate Sam Hall to win gold in the men's -60kg...
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
Australia takes Women's Sevens gold over Fiji
Australia's world champion women's rugby sevens side have romped to a maiden Commonwealth Games title. The 2016 Olympic champions beat Fiji 22-12 at Coventry Arena, close to host city Birmingham, on Sunday night, reversing the form after losing to them in Saturday's final pool game. Victory, earned after a thrilling...
Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin claims bronze for Great Britain
Britain's Mallory Franklin claimed her second bronze medal of the Canoe Slalom World Championships by finishing third in the women's C1 final on Sunday. Franklin, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo last summer, came home in 117.05 seconds in Augsburg, Germany. The 28-year-old finished more than five seconds behind gold...
Cricket-India and Pakistan to clash in Aug 28 Asia Cup humdinger
NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in an Asia Cup Sunday blockbuster in Dubai on Aug. 28, the organisers said on Tuesday. Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the bitter neighbours who play each other only in multi-team tournaments.
Lachlin Dalton stars as Australia take home 3x3 wheelchair gold
Australia's men's 3×3 wheelchair basketball team of Lachlin Dalton, Luke Pople, Jake Kavanagh and Kurt Thomson claimed gold with a dramatic 11-9 victory over Canada. Dalton was the key playmaker with four points, earning him the nickname 'The King Slayer' from the commentator, while Pople top-scored with six. "It's...
England beat Australia in overtime to claim gold in the men's 3x3 basketball... while Canada come out on top in dramatic women's final
Birmingham-born Myles Hesson delivered the Hollywood ending as his two-point shot in overtime earned England Commonwealth gold in the men's 3x3 basketball. Next to the fruit and vegetable markets of Smithfield where he was brought as a child by his grandparents, Hesson came through in the clutch to give England a 17-16 victory over their more illustrious opponents.
Commonwealth Games: Wales beat Scotland to record first netball victory
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales edged a tight affair 48-42 against Scotland in the netball at the NEC...
Dame Laura Kenny defies doubts to claim Commonwealth gold in scratch race
Dame Laura Kenny delivered Commonwealth gold for England in Monday’s scratch race and then revealed she had gone to bed on Sunday wondering if it would be her last competitive ride.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.She has spoken of cycling being her safety blanket, but the pressures of competition have been a burden in recent months and she was disappointed with her form over the weekend.England's first gold on the track, and of course it was Queen Kenny 👑@LauraKenny31 saves a surge of energy to...
England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
