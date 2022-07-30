VIDEO: Bicyclist’s widow tells Critical Mass memorial riders ‘We should be safe’

westseattleblog.com
ENCAMPMENTS: City crews at 26th/Juneau; gunfire at 26th/28th/Brandon; West Marginal Place plan
Updates on three encampments in eastern West Seattle:. 26TH/JUNEAU: As reported here, the 26th/Juneau encampment – site of a deadly shooting in June – was posted Friday with notices it would be swept as soon as today. The photo shows various city vehicles we saw there around midmorning;...
FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Place encampment swept
For a second consecutive day, the city has swept a longrunning West Seattle encampment. As mentioned here last night, the city said a sweep was planned for the West Marginal Place cul-de-sac encampment, adjacent to industrial businesses and the bike/foot path west of the low bridge. “No parking” signs were in place, effective today. And this morning, the sweep happened. We took the photo above a short time ago, after a neighbor’s tip. A city crew that was packing up when we arrived said they’d been there since 8 this morning and would be back at a future date for additional cleanup such as vegetation work. While this encampment wasn’t one of the biggest in the area, it had grown in recent weeks, and been the scene of multiple fires (we covered one in November). A fluctuating number of RVs have been parking there for at least six years.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 stolen cars, armed prowler, catalytic-converter theft
Five reader reports received for West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:. THREE STOLEN CARS: Please be on the lookout for all of these. First report:. Stolen 2016 Subaru Crosstrek from 14th Ave SW and SW Cambridge street area last night. License plate BKZ1717. Currently does not have storage topper on roof. Please contact Heather at 513-709-9205 if found.
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:. *Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closed until early Monday “to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Daystar resident turns 101
Thanks to Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) for the photo and report:. We had another centenarian-plus-one birthday this week! A longtime West Seattle resident, Ruby Jean Gessin, turned the big 1-0-1! She was sung to and greeted by Daystar staff and her niece Brenda and nephew Bruce! Was a fun mini-celebration for one of our valued Daystar family members!
Need meditation time in your life? ‘Zen-curious’ invited to weekly ‘sits’ in Fauntleroy
We’ve had the Puget Sound Zen Center‘s weekly Fauntleroy “sits” in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for some weeks now, but the organization wanted to explain a bit more about what they’re offering, whether you’re “Zen-curious” or have a longtime practice:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: August’s first Tuesday
Today’s forecast says clouds will make way for sun, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. (6:55 AM NOTE: WSF says both boats are running behind because one needed “unscheduled maintenance.” … 7:08 AM: WSF says one boat is still out with ‘technical difficulties’…
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: New week, new month
Sunny and warm today, high in the 80s expected. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. BRIDGES AND DETOUR...
BIZNOTE: South West Plumbing moves headquarters out of West Seattle
Thanks to the reader who sent a tip that South West Plumbing‘s North Delridge headquarters appeared to have suddenly cleared out. We went over to look and indeed – dark, closed, no one there, trucks gone, So we called today, and here’s what we learned: They’ve moved to Renton, to a site near IKEA. The move happened this past weekend, They stress they’re still serving this area (and the rest of the region), but they’d outgrown the site at 2401 SW Alaska. As for what happens next with that North Delridge site, we’re still looking into that; it’s 20,000 square feet, zoned C1-55, which means commercial/residential development up to five stories.
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat wave almost over?
Thanks to Chris Frankovich for the beautiful dusk view, following a record-tying day – fifth consecutive day with a high past 90. If the temperature passes 90 again Sunday – as the forecast suggests it might – that’ll be a record-setting sixth day. But the Excessive Heat Warning alert is still set to expire at 9 pm Sunday, and Monday is supposed to be close to the upper-70s norm. The quest to keep cool led to a busy day at Alki Beach, as photographed by David Hutchinson:
SEAFAIR: Fleet Week begins Monday with Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay
(US Navy file photo of USS Lake Champlain) One of the last big returning events of the summer is the climactic week of Seafair, from Fleet Week to the Blue Angels performances to hydroplane racing. It starts tomorrow with the Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay, passing West Seattle shores. Today the U.S. Navy announced which ships you’ll see before they dock at Pier 90 in Magnolia for tours: Guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) from San Diego and guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) from Everett. The official Parade of Ships time on the downtown waterfront is 12:30 pm Monday, so they should be visible sometime in the preceding hour. As is the case most years – before the pandemic hiatus – U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships are expected to participate too. After the Parade of Ships, a USCG search-and-rescue demonstration is planned off the downtown waterfront. Meantime, Navy ship tours at Pier 90 are scheduled:
Reply To: caregiver
Hello, my name is Birgit. Have you found someone yet to help your father?. I am female, 57 yeqrs old, live on Morgan Junction. I was born and raised in Germany and came to the Seattle in 1994. My background is in Personal Service, i.e. I have worked for/with several individuals who had various degrees of requirements, needs, expectations and wishes. This is a very personal and adaptable area to work in.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert really did expire after double-record day
Just in case you had any doubt – that map from the National Weather Service website is proof, the heat alert really did expire at 9 pm and closer-to-normal temperatures are on the way. This after a two-record day – the sixth consecutive day with a 90+-degree high, and the hottest recorded high for this date (95, 16 degrees over the normal high for this date). The NWS says, “A weak trough and stronger onshore flow will bring cooler weather on Monday although still slightly above normal – high in the 80s.”
ELECTION 2022: Two days left to vote in six primary races
With two days left to vote, only 17.3 percent of ballots sent out to West Seattle/South Park have been received by King County Elections. Don’t let the turnout stay anemic; take a few minutes to vote. The primary ballot is short in our area: two federal races, one statewide race, three state-legislative races. Here’s who’s on your ballot, in order of how they appear on the ballot, and with the party preference that’s listed on the ballot (incumbents are marked with asterisks):
