Raiders Sign for Former XFL and Jets RB Austin Walter

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett gets second-team reps in practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition involving free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett has mostly been a formality throughout the spring and summer. While Trubisky has remained comfortably atop the depth chart, Rudolph had routinely handled second-team work ahead of Pickett. That changed...
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One
The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Mitch Trubisky Opens Up On How Bears Misused Him
Chicago Bears’ fans are well aware of the struggles of Mitch Trubisky. After a full season away from the team and now finding a new home in Pittsburgh, he is finally opening up about his time with this organization. For the last year, Trubisky was fairly quiet and studied...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Dolphins' owner suspended, fined $1.5M; team loses draft picks
The NFL on Tuesday suspended and fined Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and stripped the team of two draft picks following a league investigation into tampering and tanking allegations from 2019-22. A six-month probe led by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White found the club had "impermissible communications" with Tom...
Where will the Atlanta Falcons O-Line rank at season’s end?
Jon Chuckery tells you where he thinks the Falcons offensive line will rank at the end of the season, and he lets callers give their take as well.
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Watch: "I see that Rollie on your wrist!" | Head coach Ron Rivera mic'd up at training camp
Head coach Ron Rivera was on the mic during the first week of training camp. Subscribe to the Washington Commanders YouTube channel! To purchase 2022 tickets, visit: https://www.commanders.com/tickets/ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@commanders Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/commanders Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commanders Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/commandersnfl.
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Rangers make one deal at the deadline — Was it the right move?
The trade deadline passed and the Rangers’ day was suspiciously quiet. Heading into the week, two leading names kept popping up in potential trades (or most likely dealt): Martín Pérez and Matt Moore. Martín came off his first All-Star appearance while Matt Moore had one of his better seasons in an 11-year career. On Monday , the Rangers made a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for Matt Busch which surprised almost everyone. After that, crickets and the Rangers entered Tuesday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles with one subtraction off their twenty-six-man big league roster. “As you see in the market, players on expiring contracts get low returns in terms of the players back. We weren’t going to be at the whim of the market. We weren’t going to take the best offer at the last minute,” Jon Daniels said. “We were going to hold a pretty high bar for a variety of reasons.”
