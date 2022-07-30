Building dedication set for Restoration Missionary Baptist Church

www.inforney.com
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler Texas
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler Texas
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler Texas
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler Texas
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
Community members help fix up home of veteran’s widow in Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Betty Shackleford, also known as Mrs. Betty, married a US Navy veteran in March 1954. They were together for 32 years before he died. “I miss him everyday, for 36 years, but I have coffee with him every morning. I have a picture of him,” said Shackleford. Shortly after her husband’s […]
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters
ATLANTA, Texas — Bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas. Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
Seek out historical, homemade fun in Atlanta, Texas
Both charming and laidback, downtown Atlanta, Texas, is a shopping and dining district with everything from antiques and flea-market-finds to boutique shops and more. It’s also not uncommon to come across a pop-up market, live music, or an art event in the local parks and plazas. Here’s what else...
Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County wreck that left 5 dead
TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room." "I [saw] the picture of us and I...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments
Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
‘The courthouse problem is not going away’: Here’s the latest on the proposal for Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Members of the Smith County community spoke at a special-called commissioners court meeting Monday about a bond proposal to build a new courthouse. A vote will be called Aug. 9, according to the commissioners, to determine if the courthouse bond proposal will be added to the Nov. 8 ballot. “The citizens […]
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KTBS
Firefighters battle wildfires in East Texas
LINDEN, Texas - Firefighters have been working around the clock to battle a blaze that's burned nearly 50 acres in Cass County, Texas. The wildfire is located west of County Road 1896 and north FM 125 south. Multiple fire crews including Cass County ESD#4, Center Hill, Linden and the Texas...
SPECIAL REPORT: Elvis in East Texas | Where did the King of Rock and Roll perform in the Pineywoods?
GLADEWATER, Texas — The "King of Rock and Roll has been trending recently thanks to the new biopic “Elvis“ in movie theaters across in the nation. It takes some East Texans back to the days when he shook, rattled and rolled through the area -- leaving behind many memories in their hearts.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Man Is an Elementary Teacher… And A TikTok STAR
To TikTok he’s known as Leigh McNasty.. but, Leigh McClendon is also an elementary teacher in Shreveport. @leigh_mcnasty Kids say some of the most random things… #kids #teachers #teacher #teachersoftiktok #school ♬ original sound – Leigh McClendon. @leigh_mcnasty Kids say the most random things #kids #parenting...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Marshall Pet Adoption Center
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control prides itself on its dedication to the welfare and wellbeing of pets in the community. “We work diligently to improve the lives of these animals by educating pet owners of the importance of spaying and neutering, offering information on low/no-cost spay/neuter programs in the area, informing owners about animal care ordinances and enforcing these ordinances when owners prove unwilling or unable to comply,” according to their website.
