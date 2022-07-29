www.wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Abraham
Meet Abraham, a 1-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s PetSmart adoption center. Weighing just 2lbs, Abraham would love to help you eat your extra fruits and veggies. Guinea Pigs are social animals and typically do well in pairs after slow introductions – and with...
wearegreenbay.com
Sir Francis Bacon is ready to be Your New Best Friend!
(WFRV) – This sweet boy arrived at The Neenah Animal Shelter as a transfer from another shelter where he was found as a stray. While not much is known about his history, since he has been at the shelter he has quickly warmed up to staff, loves to play, and has made friends with everyone he has met.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Kroc Center: How to use the machines at the gym
(WFRV) – Stepping into a gym can be a bit overwhelming, especially when you may not know how to work the machines, but it doesn’t have to be. Lexi at the Green Bay Kroc Center shows Local 5 Live viewers how to use an Adaptive Motion Trainer and the many benefits.
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
dailyphew.com
Armadillo Playing With His Favorite Toy Is The Cutest
I can honestly say I’ve never seen an armadillo playing until now! While interning at NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay, WI, Animal Moments caught Rollie, a southern three-banded armadillo playing with his favorite toy. Rollie is an animal ambassador for the endangered species.
wearegreenbay.com
Bike to the Beat returns this weekend in Little Chute
(WFRV) – With eight food and music stops, you’ll want to plan your route now. Local 5 Live gives viewers some tips on routes ranging from 7 to 58 miles with options for everyone. We were live in Little Chute with more on Bike to Beat. Details from...
wearegreenbay.com
The latest from Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
(WFRV) – Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is taking their educational experience on the road. Abigail Winkel visited Local 5 Live with details on how your family can take part in the fun. Plus a look at how to up your butter game with a stop at their gift shop!
wearegreenbay.com
Glass Arts Festival at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah
(WFRV) – From glass blowing to take-home projects, it’s all about a beautiful art medium. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a new event in Neenah where it’s not just glass art, but glass art experiences is the focus of a new festival. The...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
wearegreenbay.com
Getting ready for the Mile of Music, Mile 9
(WFRV) – The iconic Mile of Music in Appleton kicks off soon with stages from Lawrence University to Spats and Emmett’s. This is the ninth edition of Mile of Music and welcomes 700 live music sets at 40 venues. Co-founder of Mile of Music, Dave Willems joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about how things have changed over the years and what people can expect.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Sturgeon Bay: The Gnoshery Board Game Café
(WFRV) – A trip to Sturgeon Bay wouldn’t be complete without the food and fellowship of The Gnoshery from Gnome Games. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look inside Door County’s board came café where you’ll find hundreds of games to play while you eat, a learning station to try something new, and thousands of titles to chose from for something to take home.
wearegreenbay.com
A look inside Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay
(WFRV) – Carve out some time for stepping into the new Steinhafels Superstore at Bay Park Square Mall. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look around 110-thousand square feet of furniture – whether you are looking to design a college dorm rom or an entire home, you’ll find it there. Plus there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors on something new, with their selection of available patio furniture.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh troupe preparing ‘The Music Man’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Jolly Jester Community Theater is returning to action next week with the musical “The Music Man.” Info here. Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Alberta Kimball Auditorium adjacent to Oshkosh West High School, 375 N. Eagle St. Tickets are available at the box office the day of the performance.
travelnowsmart.com
11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay
Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna woman doing her part to save monarch butterflies
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna woman has made it her mission to help save the monarch butterfly in Wisconsin. Amanda Kostechka is raising 150 monarch butterflies in her home this year. She said she got hooked on helping monarch butterflies when her mother-in-law gave her son a caterpillar a couple of years ago.
wearegreenbay.com
Gas station in Kaukauna sells $1M ticket during MegaMillions drawing
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the MegaMillions jackpot of $1.28 billion came from Illinois, one lucky person from Kaukauna still hit big, winning $1 million. The Lighthouse Corner Gas Station on 1005 Crooks Avenue sold a million-dollar ticket for July 29th’s drawing of the MegaMillions. Gas Station owner...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: Busy bees, indeed, at this theater
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the professional theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin takes a path that few travel. Northern Sky Theater presents musicals of its own creation. Putting together all shows from scratch makes the company special among American theater. The stories are about something in Wisconsin, whether...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
