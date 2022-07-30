ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Football: The 50 Most Important Players of 2022, 26-30

By Jody Demling
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Watch: Louisville players preview start of fall camp

Louisville football begins fall camp on Wednesday morning. Prior to taking the field, a few selected players met with the press during the program's annual Media Day. Check out the complete press conference replay of Malik Cunningham, Tyler Hudson and Marshon Ford, plus Monty Montgomery, Kei'Trel Clark and Kenderick Duncan in the video players below.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
247Sports

California five-star safety bonds with Louisville coaches during weekend visit

Five-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was back on campus for his second visit to the University of Louisville over the weekend. The big-time Class of 2024 prospect had previously attended the Louisville-Clemson game last fall, but this visit was for the 502 BBQ. Woodyard was among about 35 prospects, including a handful from St. John Bosco, that attended the event last weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus

Lexington Bryan Station athlete JT Haskins has been a regular for the past year or so on the University of Louisville campus. The son of former U of L standout JT Haskins Sr. was the first in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 offered a scholarship by the U of L staff and he's made several visits and attended camp with the Cardinals. He was back on Friday night at the 502 BBQ hosted by the U of L staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MOVING DAY | U of L women's basketball among the first to occupy new Denny Crum Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With a new semester soon to begin, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team is moving into its new home. Cardinal women’s players were among the first to move into Denny Crum Hall on campus on Saturday, according to the program’s Instagram account, which posted a move-in gallery (and video) of players setting up shop in the soon-to-be complete 128-bed facility named after the iconic Hall of Fame basketball coach.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Ben Perry
leoweekly.com

The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule

More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: Louisville couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jo Ann and Shirl Kelly, a Louisville couple, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this weekend. The two met at the Fountain Ferry Skating rink and the rest is history. The Kelly's had a total of five children, eight grandchildren and now eight great-grandchildren. And just how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Athletics#Cardinals#American Football#College Football#Cardinal Authority
WLKY.com

Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy