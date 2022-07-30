Louisville Football: The 50 Most Important Players of 2022, 26-30

247sports.com
Louisville football: Scott Satterfield opens up on QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022 and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. “He’s played...
Watch: Louisville players preview start of fall camp
Louisville football begins fall camp on Wednesday morning. Prior to taking the field, a few selected players met with the press during the program's annual Media Day. Check out the complete press conference replay of Malik Cunningham, Tyler Hudson and Marshon Ford, plus Monty Montgomery, Kei'Trel Clark and Kenderick Duncan in the video players below.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, Lance Taylor preview start of Louisville camp
Louisville football held its annual media day on Monday afternoon, with head coach Scott Satterfield and coordinators Bryan Brown and Lance Taylor each taking time to visit with the gathered media. "Our whole thing this summer has been that we've got a lot to prove as a football team," Satterfield...
Christian Academy's Justin Ruffin makes another trip to Louisville
Justin Ruffin Jr., has been around the University of Louisville football program a lot during his lifetime. His father, Justin Ruffin, Sr., is the assistant athletic director for academic services for the U of L athletic department and has worked closely with the football program during his more than a decade on campus.
California five-star safety bonds with Louisville coaches during weekend visit
Five-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was back on campus for his second visit to the University of Louisville over the weekend. The big-time Class of 2024 prospect had previously attended the Louisville-Clemson game last fall, but this visit was for the 502 BBQ. Woodyard was among about 35 prospects, including a handful from St. John Bosco, that attended the event last weekend.
Legacy recruit enjoys another trip to Louisville campus
Lexington Bryan Station athlete JT Haskins has been a regular for the past year or so on the University of Louisville campus. The son of former U of L standout JT Haskins Sr. was the first in-state prospect in the Class of 2024 offered a scholarship by the U of L staff and he's made several visits and attended camp with the Cardinals. He was back on Friday night at the 502 BBQ hosted by the U of L staff.
wdrb.com
MOVING DAY | U of L women's basketball among the first to occupy new Denny Crum Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With a new semester soon to begin, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team is moving into its new home. Cardinal women’s players were among the first to move into Denny Crum Hall on campus on Saturday, according to the program’s Instagram account, which posted a move-in gallery (and video) of players setting up shop in the soon-to-be complete 128-bed facility named after the iconic Hall of Fame basketball coach.
WLKY.com
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
leoweekly.com
The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule
More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jo Ann and Shirl Kelly, a Louisville couple, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this weekend. The two met at the Fountain Ferry Skating rink and the rest is history. The Kelly's had a total of five children, eight grandchildren and now eight great-grandchildren. And just how...
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
wdrb.com
Frankfort couple arrested after dog with severe injuries found in dumpster covered in blood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after police said a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured. According to court documents, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
