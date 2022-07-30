www.fantasypros.com
Related
fantasypros.com
Ehire Adrianza traded to Atlanta
The Washington Nationals traded Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for OF Trey Harris. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Adrianza played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, but he's only played 31 games for the Nationals in 2022, slashing .179/.255/.202. Atlanta is looking for OF depth following the loss of Adam Duvall, and chances are they are hoping for the player they had last year who performed at a level of .247/.327/.401. Fantasy managers can continue to ignore Adrianza unless he somehow carves out a niche in a stacked lineup.
fantasypros.com
Robbie Grossman traded to Braves
With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
fantasypros.com
Josh Hader Traded to Padres, Shohei Ohtani Staying with Angels (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy baseball. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy baseball news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsMLB on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros MLB Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
fantasypros.com
Ryan Pressly blows save, picks up loss Saturday against Mariners
Ryan Pressly was unable to shut the door on the Mariners Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits while also walking one and striking out two, blowing the save chance and picking up the loss in the Astros' 5-4 loss to the Mariners. Fantasy Impact:. Pressly allowed runs for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Luis Severino to resume throwing program Monday
Luis Severino is set to resume a throwing program Monday and is said to be doing well in his recovery from a right lat strain. (MLB.com) Severino landed on the IL on July 14th after being removed from his start prior to the third-inning the day before. In 16 games (5-3) the 28-year-old has a 3.45 ERA, .211 OBA, and a 9.94 K/9 ratio. He is expected to be back at some point in August, but a firm timetable has not been set by the Yankees.
fantasypros.com
Julio Rodriguez: X-rays negative on hand
It's not clear if Rodriguez will undergo an MRI or any further tests, as Trevor Story recently provided a cautionary tale about drawing conclusions from negative X-rays. It's also not certain if he will be in the lineup on Sunday but it's likely that he'll at least get the game off. For now, fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief but wait to see if Rodriguez is out of the woods before having a full celebration.
fantasypros.com
Jose Quintana acquired by the Cardinals Monday
Quintana will now join the division rival Cardinals and provide them with another veteran option for their rotation. In 20 games (3-5) the 33-year-old has a 3.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .251 OBA, and a 7.78 K/9 ratio. Quintana is likely set to join the rotation, so fantasy managers will want to await word on when his first start with St. Louis will be.
fantasypros.com
Will Smith traded to Astros
Smith had fallen behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen pecking order, and the Braves had plenty of arms. Chances are, Spencer Strider would be forced out of the rotation soon because of innings concerns, so Atlanta opted to deal from its strength. Smith shouldn't factor into the saves situation in Houston with Ryan Pressly firmly entrenched as the closer, so this move shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves
Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
fantasypros.com
Harrison Bader traded to Yankees
Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
fantasypros.com
20 Things to Watch for in Week 17 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to Week 17 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. We are approaching the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline when many playoff tickets are punched. Fantasy managers must keep an eye on the completed moves as the fantasy pendulum continues to swing. Speaking of keeping an...
fantasypros.com
Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta
The contract extension keeps the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2032, with a $20 million club option for 2033. Riley, who is batting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI, recently was named to his first All-Star team. Following this deal and the signing of Matt Olson through the 2030 season, Atlanta has locked up their corner infield spots for years to come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Luke Weaver traded to Royals
Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
fantasypros.com
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
fantasypros.com
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (8/1) PREMIUM
The first MLB DFS slate of the new week is nine games. It begins at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. Thus, it’s a decent-sized slate. Still, the touted selections are trimmed to three pitchers, two stacks and the customary studs and values/punts. Monday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. An...
fantasypros.com
Austin Riley hits game-winning double in win on Sunday
Riley played hero on Sunday, hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 0-0 tie and win the game for the Braves. It was his eighth double in his last six games and 26th extra-base hit in the month of July. Riley has been one of the best players in fantasy baseball this season hitting an outstanding .301/.360/.604 with 29 home runs, 31 doubles and 68 RBI over 101 games.
fantasypros.com
Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday
Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
fantasypros.com
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
fantasypros.com
Kris Bryant leaves Sunday's game early with foot soreness
Just as it looked as if Bryant was settling in nicely and playing at an elite level at the plate, the 30-year-old is now dealing with another injury. Multiple injuries this season have limited him to just 42 games, but he has looked great in those games. The former MVP is hitting .306 with an OPS of .851 to go along with five homers and 14 RBIs in 2022. We should learn more about the severity of this injury in the coming days.
Comments / 0