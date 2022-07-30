ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ehire Adrianza traded to Atlanta

The Washington Nationals traded Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for OF Trey Harris. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Adrianza played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, but he's only played 31 games for the Nationals in 2022, slashing .179/.255/.202. Atlanta is looking for OF depth following the loss of Adam Duvall, and chances are they are hoping for the player they had last year who performed at a level of .247/.327/.401. Fantasy managers can continue to ignore Adrianza unless he somehow carves out a niche in a stacked lineup.
WASHINGTON, DC
fantasypros.com

Robbie Grossman traded to Braves

With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Ryan Pressly blows save, picks up loss Saturday against Mariners

Ryan Pressly was unable to shut the door on the Mariners Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits while also walking one and striking out two, blowing the save chance and picking up the loss in the Astros' 5-4 loss to the Mariners. Fantasy Impact:. Pressly allowed runs for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Alek Manoah
Jon Morosi
fantasypros.com

Luis Severino to resume throwing program Monday

Luis Severino is set to resume a throwing program Monday and is said to be doing well in his recovery from a right lat strain. (MLB.com) Severino landed on the IL on July 14th after being removed from his start prior to the third-inning the day before. In 16 games (5-3) the 28-year-old has a 3.45 ERA, .211 OBA, and a 9.94 K/9 ratio. He is expected to be back at some point in August, but a firm timetable has not been set by the Yankees.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Julio Rodriguez: X-rays negative on hand

It's not clear if Rodriguez will undergo an MRI or any further tests, as Trevor Story recently provided a cautionary tale about drawing conclusions from negative X-rays. It's also not certain if he will be in the lineup on Sunday but it's likely that he'll at least get the game off. For now, fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief but wait to see if Rodriguez is out of the woods before having a full celebration.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jose Quintana acquired by the Cardinals Monday

Quintana will now join the division rival Cardinals and provide them with another veteran option for their rotation. In 20 games (3-5) the 33-year-old has a 3.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .251 OBA, and a 7.78 K/9 ratio. Quintana is likely set to join the rotation, so fantasy managers will want to await word on when his first start with St. Louis will be.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Will Smith traded to Astros

Smith had fallen behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen pecking order, and the Braves had plenty of arms. Chances are, Spencer Strider would be forced out of the rotation soon because of innings concerns, so Atlanta opted to deal from its strength. Smith shouldn't factor into the saves situation in Houston with Ryan Pressly firmly entrenched as the closer, so this move shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy value.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves

Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Harrison Bader traded to Yankees

Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch for in Week 17 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to Week 17 of the 2022 fantasy baseball season. We are approaching the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline when many playoff tickets are punched. Fantasy managers must keep an eye on the completed moves as the fantasy pendulum continues to swing. Speaking of keeping an...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta

The contract extension keeps the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2032, with a $20 million club option for 2033. Riley, who is batting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI, recently was named to his first All-Star team. Following this deal and the signing of Matt Olson through the 2030 season, Atlanta has locked up their corner infield spots for years to come.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Luke Weaver traded to Royals

Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline

Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers

Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (8/1) PREMIUM

The first MLB DFS slate of the new week is nine games. It begins at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. Thus, it’s a decent-sized slate. Still, the touted selections are trimmed to three pitchers, two stacks and the customary studs and values/punts. Monday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. An...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Austin Riley hits game-winning double in win on Sunday

Riley played hero on Sunday, hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 0-0 tie and win the game for the Braves. It was his eighth double in his last six games and 26th extra-base hit in the month of July. Riley has been one of the best players in fantasy baseball this season hitting an outstanding .301/.360/.604 with 29 home runs, 31 doubles and 68 RBI over 101 games.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday

Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury

Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Kris Bryant leaves Sunday's game early with foot soreness

Just as it looked as if Bryant was settling in nicely and playing at an elite level at the plate, the 30-year-old is now dealing with another injury. Multiple injuries this season have limited him to just 42 games, but he has looked great in those games. The former MVP is hitting .306 with an OPS of .851 to go along with five homers and 14 RBIs in 2022. We should learn more about the severity of this injury in the coming days.
