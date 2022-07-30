It's not clear if Rodriguez will undergo an MRI or any further tests, as Trevor Story recently provided a cautionary tale about drawing conclusions from negative X-rays. It's also not certain if he will be in the lineup on Sunday but it's likely that he'll at least get the game off. For now, fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief but wait to see if Rodriguez is out of the woods before having a full celebration.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO